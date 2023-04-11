What's Hot

Entertainmentmillie bobby brown

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Might Have Just Announced They're Engaged

Posts from the couple on social media seem to suggest they'll be getting married.
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in October 2022.
Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Eggo waffles all around, because Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, may have just gotten engaged.

HuffPost has reached out to confirm the news.

Social media posts from Brown and Bongiovi on Tuesday morning seemed to hint that the “Stranger Things” star and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi are planning to “Never Say Goodbye” to their romance by getting married.

Brown, 19, published a black-and-white image of the pair hugging one another with the “Enola Holmes” star sporting a sparkly ring on her finger. She captioned the photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover,” writing:

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.”

Bongiovi, 20, posted two images of the couple together to his Instagram account, captioning it: “Forever 🤍.”

Brown’s “Stranger Things” family shared their excitement on her post.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix hit, landed one of the top comments, writing, “OH MY GOD CONGRATS.” Jamie Campbell Bower (otherwise known as Vecna) also shared the love with a string of red heart emojis. Co-star Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) commented: “Beautiful! So happy for you!”

Brown told Wired in November that she met Bongiovi on Instagram. Although they started appearing on one another’s accounts in 2021, the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.

Later that same year in October, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that Bongiovi was “pretty unbelievable” as the pair attended the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2.”

