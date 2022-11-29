Mitt Romney Brutally Assesses How Low Donald Trump Will Go

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) measured the depths of Donald Trump’s audacity after the former president met with antisemitic rapper Ye and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

“I think it has been clear that there’s no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation,” Romney told reporters on Monday after calling Trump’s meeting with the two figures “disgusting.”

Advertisement

Romney: I think it's been clear that there is no bottom to the degree to which president trump will degrade himself and the nation. pic.twitter.com/6Jw5vDQ6If — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2022

Trump had dinner last week at home with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, denying that he invited Fuentes or knew who he was. But the former president, who last week announced his candidacy for 2024, didn’t renounce his guests’ hateful beliefs. (Ye and other sources reported that Trump actually praised Fuentes during their conversation.)

Asked if Trump should apologize, Romney replied: “He never sees anything wrong in anything he does.”

“This is characteristic of his approach, which is either say it was a joke or say he didn’t know what was happening, but that doesn’t fly,” Romney continued, according to CBS affiliate KUTV. “Obviously, this is something which degrades him, frankly, to do what he’s done. And it’s something which diminishes the country as well. It’s very unfortunate.”

Romney, who voted twice to oust Trump from the White House during impeachment proceedings, blasted the ex-president’s 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

“I voted to remove him from office twice … I don’t think he should be president of the United States,” Romney said, per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur. “I don’t think he should be the nominee of our party in 2024. And I certainly don’t want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle ... It’s a character issue.”