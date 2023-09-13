Mitt Romney Announces He Won't Seek Reelection

Sen. Mitt Romney announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

The message signals a likely end to his political career, which kicked off in 1994 with a failed challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy in Massachusetts, at the conclusion of his Senate term, which ends in 2025.

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders,” the 76-year-old Republican said in a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

Romney, a former GOP presidential candidate, segued his announcement into speaking about the country’s future through the lens of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The senator from Utah said he doesn’t believe either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump is capable of handling important issues the country currently faces — including national debt, global warming and the “ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China.”

“The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership,” he added.

“While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities,” Romney continued.