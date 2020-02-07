'Secret Asset' Romney Gets His Own Spy Movie Theme After Trump's Latest Insult

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has given Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) his own theme song... and it’s based on an insult in a tweet by President Donald Trump.

Trump on Thursday shared a video claiming Romney ― the sole Republican to vote to convict him during the impeachment trial ― is a “secret asset” of the Democrats.

The “Late Show” turned it into a song parody of “Secret Agent Man,” the 1966 hit by Johnny Rivers that served as the theme to the TV show “Secret Agent.”

Check out “Secret Asset Man” below:

On #LSSC tonight: Bet you didn’t know Mitt Romney was a ‘secret asset.’ pic.twitter.com/gE5JpWEzYB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 7, 2020

Colbert earlier this week took a moment to thank Romney for voting to convict Trump with a monologue about the meaning of an oath:

Thank you for taking your oath seriously Mitt Romney. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/xLZboheZrH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 6, 2020