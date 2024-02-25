Entertainmentsag awardsModern FamilySofia Vergara

'Modern Family' Cast Begs For Their Old Jobs Back In Hilarious SAG Awards Speech

Ed O’Neill also named the one thing he missed most about the hit show — and it wasn’t his cast mates.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The cast of “Modern Family” is ready to get back to work.

The ensemble gathered to present the award for Best Comedy Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night and made the case for heading back to the small screen.

“Wow, this really brings back memories,” Ty Burrell said after the group assembled on stage. “You guys ever miss it?”

“Oh, hell yeah, but, of course, we had a great time,” Julie Bowen said. “Eleven seasons, 250 episodes ... it never happens.”

“Happened twice to me,” Ed O’Neill quipped, referencing his successful stints on “Married... With Children” and Modern Family.”

Bowen, Burrell, O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson speak onstage during the 30th Annual SAG Awards on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara touted her own success, telling her former co-stars that her new Netflix show, “Griselda,” had been “No. 1 in 90 countries” for a month.

While Eric Stonestreet joked that he knew Vergara would mention her new show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared that he sometimes gets “nostalgic for the golden days.”

“But life after a big hit show can be nice, too, right?” he said, as the rest of his co-stars pretended to agree.

“Oh jeez, who are we kidding?” O’Neill interjected. “I didn’t want to get emotional up here, but you know what I miss about it most of all? The money.”

“Is it too early to talk about a reboot?” Ferguson added. “They made me park a mile away from here.”

“What about your big Broadway career, Jesse?” Bowen asked. “You always said you wanted to return to your roots in the theater.”

“That’s just something actors without hit shows say,” Ferguson joked.

Watch the rest of the glorious exchange below:

The 30th Annual SAG Awards was full of great reunions, as both the cast of “Breaking Bad” and “The Devil Wears Prada” also reunited for the ceremony.

Check out the looks from this year’s SAG Awards below.

