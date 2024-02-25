Pedro Pascal Was 'A Little Drunk' For His Glorious SAG Acceptance Speech

Pedro Pascal is officially in the running for giving the greatest awards speech of all time.
The “Last of Us” star won a SAG Award for his performance in the post-apocalyptic HBO hit and leapt on stage Saturday after beating “Succession” stars Matthew Macfadyen, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin, as well as “The Morning Show’s” Billy Crudup.
It felt a little off.
“This is wrong for a number of reasons: I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk and thank you HBO,” said Pascal with a quivering voice at the podium, before he truly let loose. “Jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”
While Pascal’s captive audience erupted into cheers — including his friend and awards season rival Culkin — Pascal used his literal platform at that moment to thank the SAG-AFTRA union for helping him survive as a struggling actor.
“I’ve been in the union since 1999, so this is an incredible f**king honor,” he said. Then, as the audience reacted, he assured them: “We’re on Netflix.” (So no harm in swearing.)
Pascal thanked his family, “who is maybe watching, I’m not sure,” and began to cry — then decided this was no moment for tears, however, and sent the audience off with (what was maybe) a joke.
“I’m gonna have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave,” he said, before walking offstage.
The actor was far from panicked during his post-acceptance speech interview with Tan France, however. France asked Pascal how “badly” he was going to rub the award in Culkin’s face — as Culkin cheekily did to Pascal after winning a Golden Globe earlier this year.
“I’m gonna make out with Kieran,” he replied. “That’ll be my revenge.”