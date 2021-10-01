Calling all Leonardo DiCaprio stans! It’s your last chance to watch two of his famous films on Netflix.

More than 140 titles are joining the streaming platform in October, but at least 35 are set to depart. The latter include “Inception” and “Catch Me If You Can” ― both of which star Leo.

Two Dan Brown film adaptations will also be unavailable after this month. Oct. 31 is the last date you can stream “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons” on Netflix. (“Inferno,” the third installment in the film trilogy, is already absent from the platform.)

Warner Bros. Entertainment October is the last call for "Inception" on Netflix.

In the television realm, it’s last call for all five seasons of Billy Eichner’s “Billy on the Street.” The one season of Reese Witherspoon’s talk show, “Shine On with Reese,” is leaving as well.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Oct. 1

“Death Race: Beyond Anarchy”

“Tales From the Hood 2”

Oct. 3

“Angel Has Fallen”

Oct. 6

“Real Steel”

Oct. 14

“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’”

Oct. 15

“The Creative Brain”

Oct. 17

“U Turn”

Oct. 20

“Containment” (Season 1)

“Free Fire”

Oct. 21

“The Hummingbird Project”

Oct. 23

“The Mist” (Season 1)

Oct. 27

“Rango”

“Shine On with Reese” (Season 1)

Oct. 28

“Pup Star”

Oct. 30

“The 12th Man”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Oct. 31

“60 Days In” (Season 5)

“Angels & Demons”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Beowulf”

“Billy on the Street” (Seasons 1-5)

“Catch Me If You Can”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Forged in Fire” (Season 6)

“The Heartbreak Kid”

“The Impossible”

“Inception”

“Legally Blonde”

“Mile 22”

“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You”

“Reckoning: Limited Series”

“Snowden”

“Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny”