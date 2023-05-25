Attention, cinephiles! It’s your last chance to stream a number of Academy Award-nominated films on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in June, but 22 are set to depart, including the 1996 critical and commercial hit “Jerry Maguire” and the 2013 international film festival darling “Philomena.” Both films received several Oscar nominations, with Cuba Gooding Jr. winning for best supporting actor for “Jerry Maguire.”

Columbia TriStar via Getty Images "Jerry Maguire" is one of the movies leaving Netflix in June.

Other movies set to leave in June include the 2013 biopic “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (which received an Oscar nom for best original song), the 2003 rom-com “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and the 2013 zombie apocalypse film “World War Z.”

As for shows, Netflix subscribers will be losing the sketch comedy “Chappelle’s Show” and comic strip adaptation “The Garfield Show,” among other series.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

June 2

“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (Season 1)

“The DUFF”

June 8

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

June 13

“Marlon” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Mole” (Seasons 3-4)

June 14

“Cold Case Files” (Season 1)

June 15

“The Darkness”

June 19

“Philomena”

June 20

“Shooter” (Seasons 1-3)

June 21

“The Mist”

June 29

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

June 30

“Chappelle’s Show” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Garfield Show” (Seasons 1-2)

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“Jerry Maguire”

“LOL”

“Puss in Boots”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“The Stepfather”

“The Taking of Pelham 123”