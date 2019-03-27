Lawmaker's Prayer Mentions Jesus 13 Times Before Muslim Colleague Is Sworn In

Movita Johnson-Harrell, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, accused a Republican legislator of Islamophobia after she mentioned Jesus at least 13 times in an opening prayer before Johnson-Harrell’s swearing-in, The Washington Post reported.

“God forgive us — Jesus — we’ve lost sight of you, we’ve forgotten you, God, in our country, and we’re asking you to forgive us, Jesus,” state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R) said during her remarks Monday. She also prayed for President Donald Trump and thanked the president for “unequivocally” supporting Israel.

“I claim all these things in the powerful, mighty name of Jesus, the one who, at the name of Jesus, every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess, Jesus, that you are Lord, in Jesus’ name,” Borowicz said.

I walked off the House floor in protest during today’s prayer led by a GOP member. This fire and brimstone Evangelical prayer was before the swearing in of the PA House’s first ever Muslim woman. It epitomizes religious intolerance. Below is the video. https://t.co/pq34UmK2Nn — Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) March 25, 2019

Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat whose installation Monday was attended by family and friends, 32 of whom were Muslim, said in the news segment above that Borowicz’s invocation was a “political statement masked as a prayer.”

“I thought that it was laced with Islamophobia and xenophobia,” Johnson-Harrell said.

“It blatantly represented the Islamophobia that exists among some leaders — leaders that are supposed to represent the people,” she told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. “I came to the Capitol to help build bipartisanship and collaborations regardless of race or religion to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the Commonwealth.”

Borowicz gave a brief explanation: “That’s how I pray every day... I don’t apologize ever for praying,” she said, according to The PLS Reporter’s Andrew Bahl.

Rep. Borowicz on her controversial prayer: "That's how I pray everyday." When asked to respond to Dems calling for an apology she says "Oh no, I don't apologize ever for praying" — Andrew Bahl (@AndrewBahl) March 25, 2019

Other lawmakers condemned the prayer. House Minority Whip Jordan Harris (D) said Borowicz had weaponized her beliefs, creating divisiveness.

Prayer should never be weaponized, especially on a celebratory day for @RepMovita as she’s sworn in as the 1st Muslim woman to serve in the #PAHouse. This prayer was deeply disrespectful and meant to intimidate Movita & her family. We won’t stay silent on what matters! #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/V7vIepG2Da — Jordan A. Harris (@RepHarris) March 26, 2019