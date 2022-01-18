MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Donald Trump Monday after he issued a statement trashing their MSNBC show.

The former president marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sending out a statement insulting the cable news program, saying their ratings are low and then misusing a word to criticize them.

“They are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn,” Trump wrote, saying the opposite of what he was apparently trying to convey.

“We do spurn fake news,” Brzezinski noted, correctly using the word with its definition of “reject with disdain or contempt.”

Scarborough joked that Trump just “can’t quit us.”

MSNBC’s chyron read “Morning Joe thanks faithful viewer: Florida retiree sends thoughts on show” during the exchange, sending the panel into giggles.

“Thank you so much,” Scarborough said.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who was on air during the segment, suggested Trump might have been “upset” and “threatened” by an earlier discussion about a reported rift between the former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

“You can’t imply that he may be a has-been,” Sharpton said. “I think because of that, all of a sudden your ratings are not there, you have no audience. It is an indication you have an audience of one: Donald Trump.”

Trump routinely traded blows with Scarborough, a vocal critic, during his time in the White House. In 2020, he promoted a baseless conspiracy theory that the TV host was involved in a murder by tweeting about it to his 80 million followers.