Slide Into The Nordstrom Sale Section For Marked Down Mules And More

Save on open and closed toe slides and mules for spring

On Sale Slides And Marked Down Mules To Get At Nordstrom
There’s a lot of spring items included in the Nordstrom winter sale — which runs until Feb. 24. We’ve seen marked down midi dresses and skirts, on sale spring coats and even some colorful handbags for under $100.

The spring trend we can’t wait to rock once the weather warms up? Slipping on a pair of mules or slides. So of course we had to scour the Nordstrom sale section for marked down mules and on sale slides. We’re happy to report we found plenty of styles for as low as $45 and all well under $150.

So you can spend less time searching and more time styling, we’ve rounded up 12 on sale slides and mules from the Nordstrom Winter Sale:

Enzo Angiolini Margot Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $99, on sale for $49 at Nordstrom.
James Smith The Firenze Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $230, on sale for $138 at Nordstrom.
Louise Et Cie Karas Pointy Toe Mule Pump
Nordstrom
Normally $119, on sale for $48 at Nordstrom.
Vince Camuto Nechesta Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $119, on sale for $48 at Nordstrom.
Patricia Green Bobbie Beaux Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $239, on sale for $143 at Nordstrom.
Karl Lagerfeld Fawn Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $99, on sale for $59 at Nordstrom.
Allegra James Lisa Crystal Buckle Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $175, on sale for $105 at Nordstrom.
Sbicca Louise Woven Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $120, on sale for $60 at Nordstrom.
Coconuts by Matisse Shauna Translucent Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $75, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
Marc Fisher Young Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $179, on sale for $107 at Nordstrom.
Etienne Aigner Adan Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $148, on sale for $89 at Nordstrom.
Botkier Pati Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $138, on sale for $83 at Nordstrom.
