Elon Musk Says He'd Back Trump Rival Ron DeSantis If He Runs For President

Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday night that he would back Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis if he decides to run for president.

Donald Trump is the only candidate to date who has announced that he’s running.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist,” Musk wrote in one of a series of tweets. “I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

Musk noted that he was a “significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump” in the 2020 election.

He answered a simple “yes” when he was asked on Twitter if he would back DeSantis in the next presidential election.

Musk indicated in June that he was already “leaning towards” DeSantis for the presidency.

He also discussed in his tweets Friday allowing Donald Trump back on Twitter last week after he was “permanently” banned for glorifying violence before and during last year’s insurrection. Trump hasn’t yet posted a tweet.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk noted on Twitter. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

DeSantis hasn’t yet declared that he’s running for president, though he is expected to. Sources have reported that he’s going to bide his time and wait for Trump to “punch himself out.”