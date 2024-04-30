Nancy Pelosi Says MSNBC Host Wants 'To Be An Apologist For Donald Trump'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested Monday that MSNBC host Katy Tur wanted to be an “apologist” for former President Donald Trump as tension spiked in the interview. (Watch the video below.)
While Pelosi might normally find left-leaning MSNBC to be friendly territory, she took umbrage when Tur pushed back on her assertion that Trump was the worst president in terms of job loss.
Pelosi said President Joe Biden “created 9 million jobs in his term in office. Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know.”
“There was a global pandemic,” Tur said, apparently in Trump’s defense.
An irked Pelosi tried to reinforce her point.
“He had the worst record of any president,” the legislator snapped. “We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine.”
“I don’t think anyone can accuse me of that,” a clearly shocked Tur answered.
Tur has a point. She’s been a frequent critic of Trump and was singled out by him for being what he called a “third-rate journalist.”
As for the pandemic, some critics say Trump shouldered blame for the job deficit because of the way he responded to the health crisis.