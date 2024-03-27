You Can Secretly Get This Incredibly Powerful Italian Laundry Detergent On Amazon

″A perfect product to add to any wash. I add to the detergent when I wash towels and linen to make sure they are rid of germs. Does not add any smell. Perfect for allergy sufferers.” — Anon Nemus

“I soaked a few things over night and got wonderful results and one was a white towel accidentally used for drying a muddy dog. You would never know. I put a little in with my wash and it keeps all the white clothes, WHITE. I love it.” — Frog

“Amazing to take the yellow stains off your business shirts” — Fernanda

“Brings shirts back to life. I forgot the benefit of soaking shirts, had a t-shirt with light blue and white stripes that had become very dull, one soak and the t-shirt looked brand new again. Great product.” — Julian