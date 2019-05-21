Abortion Rights Activists Rally In All 50 States In Wake Of Restrictive Laws

Thousands of protesters plan to hit the streets on Tuesday in nationwide rallies to support abortion rights following recent legislative efforts to ban most abortions in several states.

More than 500 demonstrations are planned at noon, local time, at statehouses, town squares and courthouses in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Ottawa, Canada, as part of the National Day of Action to Stop the Bans.

Supporting demonstrations are also planned in Italy, India and Brussels, according to the event’s website.

Amanda Terkel/HuffPost People demonstrate at the National Day of Action to Stop the Bans in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

“Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access,” the event’s website says. “Politicians shouldn’t be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors.”

Tuesday’s flagship event kicked off in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., with various speakers, including Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

LIVE at the U.S. Supreme Court to defend abortion rights and #StoptheBans. https://t.co/JEtH8rHNoF — MoveOn (@MoveOn) May 21, 2019

“We are here to say enough is enough. We’re going to fight you and we’re going to win,” Klobuchar shouted into a megaphone while surrounded by placards promoting reproductive rights.

“This is a matter, my friends, of civil rights,” she said. “We cannot allow them to move this country backward.”

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) also took the microphone and criticized recent legislation that aims to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which protects abortion rights.

Amanda Terkel/HuffPost Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was among the 2020 contenders attending the rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“They’re not just wrong ― they are cruel, they are extreme and they are designed to control women’s decisions and criminalize doctors,” Murray said of the wave of new state laws. “They make it harder for women to plan families and be economically secure.”

Other 2020 candidates attending the event included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Amanda Terkel/HuffPost Sen. Bernie Sanders was among those attending the rally in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

More than 50 organizations partnered for the event, including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Institute for Reproductive Health, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Catholics for Choice, the Center for American Progress, the Women’s March and the Sierra Club.

It follows earlier rallies in various cities, including Chicago, multiple locations in Alabama, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Attendees who are able to sit are now participating in a “die in” to symbolize how 65,000 women globally die each year due to lack of access to safe abortions, per First Unitarian minister @DawnCooley. pic.twitter.com/xJsKYRrdQg — Billy Kobin (@Billy_Kobin) May 21, 2019

“Politicians, take notice: If you come for our reproductive freedom, you’ll have to get through ALL of us,” the ACLU said on Twitter on Tuesday while sharing a map showing some of the day’s planned protests. The post included the event’s social media hashtag, #stopthebans.

The rallies were organized after Alabama’s governor last Wednesday signed the nation’s strictest anti-abortion law, which would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion in nearly all cases, including rape and incest.

Missouri on Friday then passed a bill that would ban abortions ― including for women who had conceived from rape or incest ― after eight weeks, which is often before women know they’re pregnant. Gov. Mike Parson (R) has said he will sign that bill into law.

Georgia and Ohio have also passed so-called “heartbeat” bills that would prohibit an abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. This is typically as early as six weeks into pregnancy and, again, before most women know they’re pregnant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.