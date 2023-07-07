Grotta della Poesia

Filippo Maria Bianchi via Getty Images

The famous Grotta della Poesia — the Cave of Poetry — is located in the Roca Vecchia archaeological site in the coastal region of Puglia in southern Italy. The natural rock formations surround a stunning pool with refreshing water that draws visitors from around the world who are looking to swim or simply marvel at the sight. As the name suggests, this enchanting place has inspired a sense of creativity and wonder in many.