New Movies And Shows On Netflix January 2021

Netflix is continuing its mission of overwhelming you with content as it adds over 50 movies throughout January.

Many of these films were hits in past eras, such as “Catch Me If You Can,” “Julie & Julia” and “Superbad.” But Netflix will also debut noteworthy original movies too, including the Vanessa Kirby-starring “Pieces of a Woman,” about the fallout from a home birth gone awry, and “The Dig,” which features Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Carey Mulligan in a story about an excavation.

Netflix is also adding many shows this month, including new seasons of “Cobra Kai,” “Disenchantment” and “Blown Away.” I’m particularly excited for the debut of the Martin Scorsese-directed docuseries “Pretend It’s a City,” in which Fran Lebowitz opines about New York City.

"Cobra Kai" on Netflix.

Netflix is also losing quite a few things in January, but luckily the losses aren’t as bad as they were last month. In December, big shows like “The Office,” “Gossip Girl” and “The West Wing” left the service, along with over 50 movies.

A few movies leaving in January include “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Master” and “Pineapple Express.” The service is losing the popular show “Waco” as well.

Check out the full list of arriving and departing movies and shows below.

Arrivals

Jan. 1

“17 Again” (2009)

“30 Minutes or Less” (2011)

“Abby Hatcher” (Season 1)

“Blue Streak” (1999)

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Can’t Hardly Wait” (1998)

“Catch Me If You Can” (2002)

“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” (2009)

“Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

“The Creative Brain” (2019)

“The Departed” (2006)

“Dream Home Makeover” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Enter the Dragon” (1973)

“Gimme Shelter” (2013)

“Good Hair” (2010)

“Goodfellas” (1990)

“Gothika” (2003)

“The Haunted Hathaways” (Seasons 1-2)

“Headspace Guide to Meditation” (Netflix Original)

“Into the Wild” (2007)

“Julie & Julia” (2009)

“The Minimalists: Less Is Now” (Netflix Documentary)

“Monarca” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Mud” (2012)

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” (1988)

“Eddie Murphy: Raw” (1987)

“Sex and the City: The Movie” (2008)

“Sex and the City 2” (2010)

“Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

“Striptease” (1996)

“Superbad” (2007)

“What Happened to Mr. Cha?” (Netflix Film)

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993)

Jan. 2

“Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 5

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Netflix Family)

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

“History of Swear Words” (Netflix Original)

“LA’s Finest” (Season 1)

″¡Nailed It! México” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

“Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina” (Netflix Film)

“Surviving Death” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tony Parker: The Final Shot” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 7

“Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 8

“Charming” (Netflix Film)

“The Idhun Chronicles” (Part 2, Netflix Anime)

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Lupin” (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival” (Netflix Family)

“Pretend It’s a City” (Netflix Documentary)

“Stuck Apart (Azizler)” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 10

“Spring Breakers” (2012)

Jan. 11

“CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Intouchables” (2011)

Jan. 12

“Last Tango in Halifax” (Season 4)

Jan. 13

“An Imperfect Murder”

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 15

“Bling Empire” (Netflix Original)

“Carmen Sandiego” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Disenchantment” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

“Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)” (Netflix Film)

“Henry Danger” (Seasons 1-3)

“Hook” (1991)

“Kuroko’s Basketball” (Season 1)

“The Magicians” (Season 5)

“Outside the Wire” (Netflix Film)

“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie” (2014)

“Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” (2019)

Jan. 16

“A Monster Calls” (2016)

“Radium Girls” (2020)

Jan. 18

“Homefront” (2013)

Jan. 19

“Hello Ninja” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

Jan. 20

“Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)” (Netflix Original)

“Sightless” (2020)

“Spycraft” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

“Call My Agent!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

Jan. 22

“Blown Away” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Busted!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix Original)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)” (Netflix Film)

“The White Tiger” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 23

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

“Go Dog Go” (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

“Accomplice”

“Penguin Bloom” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

“Below Zero (Bajocero)” (Netflix Film)

“The Dig” (Netflix Film)

“Finding ’Ohana” (Netflix Film)

“We Are: The Brooklyn Saints” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

“Fatima” (2020)

TBA

“50M2” (Netflix Original)

“Bonding” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Cobra Kai” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“June & Kopi” (Netflix Film)

“The Netflix Afterparty” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Jan. 1

“Bloodsport” (1988)

Jan. 3

“QB1: Beyond the Lights” (Season 2)

Jan. 4

“Mara” (2017)

Jan. 5

“The Monster” (2016)

Jan. 7

“The Tudors” (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 8

“Mary Poppins Returns” (2018)

Jan. 14

“Haven” (Seasons 1-5)

“The Master” (2012)

Jan. 15

“A Serious Man” (2009)

“Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

“Waco: Limited Series” (2018)

Jan. 16

“Friday Night Tykes” (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 20

“Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home”

“Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home”

“Fireplace for Your Home: Season”

Jan. 24

“When Calls the Heart” (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 26

“We Are Your Friends” (2015)

Jan. 29

“Swiss Army Man” (2016)

Jan. 30

“The Hundred-Foot Journey” (2014)

Jan. 31