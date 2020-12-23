5 Shows Leaving Netflix At The End Of December 2020

All the way back in June 2019, Netflix announced that “The Office” would leave the service in 2021. Between then and now, there have certainly been moments when I wondered if I’d even make it to 2021. But here I am, waving goodbye as the show sails off to Peacock on Dec. 31.

“The Office” has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix for years. The series still regularly appears in the service’s daily public list of most popular shows on the service. Netflix recently ordered a second season of Steve Carell’s workplace comedy “Space Force,” but the new show is nowhere near as funny.

So these are your last days with “The Office,” as well as a few other popular shows. I’m particularly sad to see “Gossip Girl” go, as that series helped me through the early days of the pandemic. I also was looking forward to watching an episode of “The West Wing” (which leaves even earlier with a Dec. 24 departure) in a post-Trump-as-president world. Aaron Sorkin’s optimistic work has felt too saccharine for four years and I was interested in experiencing it with a different mindset.

NBC Universal/"The Office" "The Office" is leaving Netflix.

A couple of other shows departing on Dec. 31 are the Emmy-winning “Nurse Jackie” and the British teen comedy “Inbetweeners.” Watch them while you can.

Below, I’ve compiled the trailers for the five shows mentioned. Under that, you can see the full list of shows leaving the service by the end of December.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

All the shows leaving the rest of December

Dec. 24 “The West Wing” (Seasons 1-7) Dec. 30 “Dexter” (Seasons 1-8)

“Hell on Wheels” (Seasons 1-5)

“Nurse Jackie” (Seasons 1-7) Dec. 31