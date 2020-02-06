POLITICS

New York Daily News Declares ‘Long National Nightmare’ Far From Over

The tabloid newspaper's marked Donald Trump's acquittal with a stark front page.

The New York Daily News on Thursday went dark to mark the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit Donald Trump on impeachment charges over the Ukraine scandal.

The tabloid’s front page declared in big white letters on a black background that “Our Long National Nightmare Is Over (Far From It)” above a smaller image of the president:

“GOP lackeys rubber-stamp Trump acquittal,” the newspaper, which has a long history of anti-Trump covers, wrote underneath.

It teased an accompanying story that detailed “the shortest and only witness-free impeachment trial in history.”

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, meanwhile, celebrated Trump’s acquittal with this cover:

The Washington Post, New York Times and USA TODAY also gave top spot to the news:

