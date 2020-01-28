New York Daily News Hits Mitch McConnell With A Yellow-Bellied Cover Nickname

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will likely not be cock a hoop over the New York Daily News’ Tuesday front page.

“Chicken Kiev,” read the tabloid’s headline, next to an image of a chicken with McConnell’s head. “Mitch refuses to budge on witnesses despite Bolton’s Ukraine bombshell,” the newspaper added underneath.

Chicken Kiev 🐔🍗

Mitch refuses to budge on witnesses despite Bolton's Ukraine bombshell



Tuesday's front page: https://t.co/fqqBWSkI2Y pic.twitter.com/5pak4WsG4x — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2020

The Daily News’ cover story centered on McConnell’s refusal to allow witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump over his Ukraine misconduct, despite former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly confirming Democrats’ case against the president in his upcoming book “The Room Where it Happened.”

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid. Trump is also alleged to have stonewalled the investigation into the original allegation. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein last week gave McConnell the mocking nickname of “Midnight Mitch,” over his schedule for the trial that meant some testimony would take place after dark.

The Daily News has a long history of using its eye-catching front pages to take aim at Trump, his allies and members of his administration:

The New Three Stooges: Larry, Moe and ... Rudy



Rudy’s cronies tried to find political dirt on Biden.



Now they’re charged with running a scheme that funneled $ backing Trump’s reelection.



See it → https://t.co/hWAvY0c9W7 pic.twitter.com/6ueupp1jEG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 11, 2019

Trump wants to buy Greenland — But Denmark says the island is “not for sale.” https://t.co/CoBUwWJ6Xc



A look at Saturday’s front page … pic.twitter.com/POOo6hhjKx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 17, 2019