The New Yorker bids farewell to President Donald Trump with its new cover.
Trump is carried away by a bald eagle — America’s national bird — in artist Barry Blitt’s illustration for the magazine’s Jan. 25 issue.
Blitt’s artwork, below, is titled: “A Weight Lifted.”
Twitter users cheered Blitt’s latest front page illustration for the publication:
It joins Blitt’s other pieces documenting the Trump White House:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter