Donald Trump's Final Flight Out Of D.C. Gets The New Yorker Treatment

The president is plucked from the White House in artist Barry Blitt’s latest front page artwork for the magazine.

The New Yorker bids farewell to President Donald Trump with its new cover.

Trump is carried away by a bald eagle — America’s national bird — in artist Barry Blitt’s illustration for the magazine’s Jan. 25 issue.

Blitt’s artwork, below, is titled: “A Weight Lifted.”

Twitter users cheered Blitt’s latest front page illustration for the publication:

It joins Blitt’s other pieces documenting the Trump White House:

