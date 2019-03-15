'New Zealand's Darkest Day': Celebs, Politicians, Others Share Heartbreak On Twitter

Political figures, business leaders, celebrities and others used social media to share their grief for the victims of the mass shootings in New Zealand on Friday.
At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the attacks at two Christchurch mosques. In one of the mosques, hundreds of worshippers were in the middle of Friday prayers when the gunman opened fire, according to Radio New Zealand.
Four people have been arrested.
On social media, people from all over the world came together to send their sympathies to New Zealand and to express rage at the perpetrators:
What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.— Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019
Friends,— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
Morning (Friday) is Jummah, the weekly day of worship for our community of Muslim friends and loved ones.
Be there for them. Check in. Perhaps extend a kind gesture at your local mosque.
There is so much fear and hate.
We must negate it with active, courageous love.
At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.”— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
But I couldn’t say “imagine.”
Because of Charleston.
Pittsburgh.
Sutherland Springs.
What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8
This is a time of great vulnerability for our communities.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
We must come together, fight for each other, & stand up for neighbors.
Isolation, dehumanizing stereotypes, hysterical conspiracy theories, & hatred ultimately lead to the anarchy of violence.
We cannot stand for it.
Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019
New Zealand. I'm so sorry this has happened.— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 15, 2019
No. I’m broken from this.#NZMosqueShooting— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 15, 2019
Sending so much love to Christchurch, and to New Zealand. This is monstrous.— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 15, 2019
Police are asking New Zealand's Muslims to not go to mosques— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 15, 2019
Friday is Jummah, the Muslim holy day of worship
Tomorrow is Friday
We will go to our mosques
We will pray for those harmed
We will not cow down to hate & fear
We will unite & rise above #NewZealandMosqueShooting
Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 15, 2019
Christchurch. New Zealand. Muslims worldwide. Much love to you. ❤️— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) March 15, 2019
I'm horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019
My heart is breaking tonight for our Muslim siblings in Christchurch, New Zealand. This is an unconscionable act of terrorism against human beings for no other reason than the disgusting racism and xenophobia peddled by white supremacists.#NZMosqueShooting https://t.co/awFcmTbWDn— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 15, 2019
New Zealand. One of the most wonderful places in the world full of kind and gentle people. My heart is breaking hearing this horrifying news.— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) March 15, 2019
Pay attention. Take this extremist ideology & terror threat seriously. Be wary of politicians, academics & media heads who give it a platform and spout it under the guise of "free speech" and fighting "political correctness." Look out for each other. Love each other. END.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 15, 2019
Heartbroken for loved ones of innocents murdered in a mosque in #Christchurch NZ.— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 15, 2019
We must condemn hate and Islamophobia and keep guns out of the hands of terrorists. #RIP #EndGunViolence #DisarmHate
I’m heart broken https://t.co/LAPHY6ryfP— Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) March 15, 2019
Shocked and horrified over the mosque shootings in #Christchurch. Praying for all who have been impacted. We stand with the #Muslim community and the people of #NewZealand at this difficult time.— Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 15, 2019
This isn't unique to NZ, and it isn't unique to Muslims. This is exactly what happened to 11 Jews in Pittsburgh a few months ago. It's what happened to 9 African-American worshippers in Charleston in 2015. We have to address ALL of it or we won't stop any of it.— Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) March 15, 2019
The people of New Zealand are in the hearts and minds of New York City tonight as heartbreaking reports continue out of Christchurch. Our love and prayers are with all impacted by the horrific attack at these mosques.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 15, 2019
My heart breaks for you, #Christchurch.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 15, 2019
To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 15, 2019
"It is clear that this is one of New Zealand's darkest days," New Zealand PM Ardern said. "Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 15, 2019
Heartbreaking 💔💔💔💔💔
The violence and loss of human life from #christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do.— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 15, 2019
Stop hate propaganda.
No one should ever fear for their life because of their faith. Compassion, freedom, and love for thy neighbor must win out over hate and xenophobia. #NewZealand https://t.co/5YzRlIjdYe— Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) March 15, 2019
I'm so sorry this has happened to New Zealand and anguished that the shooter's hateful ideas appear to flow in part from American influences and through American technology companies. What a ghastly atrocity.— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 15, 2019
Horrible news. So much darkness in the world when people are gunned down in a place of worship. Churches, synagogues, and mosques should be places of peace. But too often this... https://t.co/UPFuRJb0VW— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) March 15, 2019
My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019
My God.— Shaun King (@shaunking) March 15, 2019
White supremacy is a plague. A violent disgusting plague.
Dozens of people have been shot and at least 9 people have been killed by a white supremacist during prayers at a mosque in New Zealand.
He streamed it all on Facebook Live. https://t.co/67re1epxky
Heartbroken over the terrorist attacks at the Al Noor and Linwood Masjid mosques in central Christchurch. As an American, knowing the attacks may have been spurred on by Islamophobia and white supremacy exported from here in the United States to New Zealand adds more to the pain.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2019
New Zealand's darkest day.#Christchurch pic.twitter.com/Avh49hsUP9— Turene (@turenej) March 15, 2019