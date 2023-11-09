Nicolle Wallace Openly Laughs At Supercut Of Republicans Eating Humble Pie

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace couldn’t help but laugh after airing a supercut of Republicans boasting about their strength ahead of Tuesday’s elections, then swallowing their pride following defeat.

The montage began with Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron telling supporters before the election that “the Trump culture of winning is alive and well” in the state. An “X” appeared on screen to a buzzer sound and cut to Cameron lamenting his defeat to incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

It showed footage of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) chanting, “Hold the House, flip the Senate” before another “X” appeared. After Democrats were projected to win both chambers, Youngkin said he looked forward “to working with the House and the Senate going forward just like we have.”

Then came former President Donald Trump boasting about an imminent “red wave,” a “great red wave like nobody has ever seen before.”

Another “X” flashed on the screen before commentators on Newsmax lamented: “It does seem like the Republican party generally has a real problem with winning.”

“It happens to everybody, I would say,” laughed Wallace, a former Bush White House communications director who now calls herself a “self-loathing former Republican.”