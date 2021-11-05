Nikki Haley suggested this week that older candidates for political office should have to undergo cognitive tests, and was mocked for saying it would be very similar to candidates having to release their tax returns.

“If you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power — whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president — you should have some sort of cognitive test. Just like you have to show your tax returns, you should have some sort of health screening so that people have faith in what you’re doing,” she said Thursday when asked about President Joe Biden’s mental state on conservative news show “The Water Cooler.”