Third-Party Group No Labels Votes To Field A Presidential Candidate

The decision comes after Super Tuesday all but confirmed a showdown between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Members of No Labels, a third-party presidential movement, voted Friday to move forward with nominating a candidate for president, multiple outlets reported.

Eight hundred delegates from 50 states, split between Republicans and Democrats, held the vote at a virtual meeting, ABC News reported.

