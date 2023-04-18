ShoppingFurniturehome officechairs

This Popular Office Chair Has Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews — And It’s On Sale Right Now

This best selling Amazon chair offers all day comfort — and it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

This easy-to-assemble <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ergonomic-Office-Chair-Desk-Adjustable/dp/B07RFKWGSF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643eaf24e4b04997b56d7ca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="desk chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643eaf24e4b04997b56d7ca2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ergonomic-Office-Chair-Desk-Adjustable/dp/B07RFKWGSF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643eaf24e4b04997b56d7ca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">desk chair</a> features lumbar support, a high-density foam seat and a breathable mesh back.
This easy-to-assemble desk chair features lumbar support, a high-density foam seat and a breathable mesh back.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

We take home office spaces very seriously around here, especially when it comes to maximizing comfort and implementing ergonomic alternatives. The one work-from-home item that’s most essential, in our opinion? A good office chair that will keep you supported and back pain-free all day long.

We were pleased to see that this popular and highly-rated ergonomic desk chair from Amazon has reached its lowest price in months at a 21% discount offered on most of the eight color options.

Desk chair: $44.95+ at Amazon (originally $56.88)

With over 28,960 five-star Amazon ratings, this chair seems to be loved not just for its reasonable price point, but for its proper lumbar support, high-density foam cushioned seat and a breathable and contoured mesh back that keeps you cool throughout your workday. It also has a rocking function and 360-degree swivel caster wheels, perfect for anyone who gets a little antsy from sitting all day.

We’re not entirely sure for how long this chair will be discounted, so you may want to hop on this sale soon. And, if you need a bit more convincing, take a peek below at some promising reviews.

Desk chair: $44.95+ at Amazon (originally $56.88)

Promising Amazon reviews:

“This is really a great chair especially considering the price point. Pretty easy to put together, very sturdy, nice looking and pretty comfortable. I honestly don’t think you will find a better chair at this price point. I am very pleased with the purchase and would recommend this chair to anyone looking for a comfortable home office desk chair.” — Amazon customer

“If you want a chair that is affordable but also comfortable and supportive for your back, this is the perfect chair. It may not be as comfortable as a gaming chair or a leather office chair, but it is also much cheaper than those. I sit at my desk studying most of the day and this chair is more than comfortable enough for me not to get sore while doing so. The only thing that this chair lacks is neck support but that is not a big deal as this chair goes. For the price especially, this chair is very comfortable and easy to assemble and I would especially recommend it to a student who wants a chair that is more comfortable than a wooden apartment or dorm chair for a reasonable price.” — Alec Gestenslager

“Sometimes items can be hit or miss and after reading the reviews I was a little hesitant about purchasing. I’m glad I decided to take a chance because it’s just what I needed. I purchased the pink chair which came with easy instructions, took less than 15 minutes to assemble. It’s cute, and comfy with a reclining option which I love. You won’t regret this purchase especially for the price.” — Amazon customer

