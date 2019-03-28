Olivia Jade's Trademark Application Rejected Over Incorrect Punctuation

That supposedly ill-gotten education at the University of Southern California isn’t paying off at all for Lori Loughlin’s daughter.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, a product influencer and brander with millions of followers combined on Instagram and YouTube, tried to trademark the brand “Olivia Jade Beauty” but was rejected in part because of improper punctuation on her application, People reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice, viewed by People, that the 19-year-old “must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

“Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” officials wrote. “Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

Giannulli’s parents, “Full House” star Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested earlier this month for allegedly paying $500,000 so both Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, could get into USC under the ruse of being crew athletes even though neither participated in the sport.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Olivia Jade Giannulli and her mom, actress Lori Loughlin, are both experiencing fallout after the "Full House" star was accused of bribing her daughters' way into college.

Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman are among dozens of prominent names snared in the college admissions bribery probe. Loughlin has lost her work on the Hallmark Channel and is apparently not coming back to “Fuller House,” the Netflix sequel series where she reprised her role as Aunt Becky in several episodes.

Olivia Jade hasn’t been charged, but she has felt the fallout as well. Sephora, which had sold Olivia Jade makeup on its website, severed ties with her after the indictment was announced. Social media followers roasted the freshman for a resurfaced video in which she said she was at college to party and experience game days. (She later apologized for the remarks.)

A report later emerged that Giannulli ﻿didn’t even fill out her own college application.

Looks like she could have used help on her trademark app as well.