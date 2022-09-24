Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh 'Screaming Match' Rattled 'Don't Worry Darling' Set: Report

Actor and director Olivia Wilde’s latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” was reportedly plagued with a “blowout argument” on the set.

Actor Florence Pugh was allegedly not happy with Wilde, who stars as Bunny in her own film, for reportedly disappearing from the set with her now-partner, Harry Styles, a source familiar with events on the set told Vulture on Friday.

Advertisement

The habit was reportedly enough to spark a “screaming match” between Pugh and Wilde in January 2021, the news site reported.

The movie was about 75% of the way through filming when the argument between Pugh and Wilde allegedly took place.

The lead-up to the release of “Don’t Worry Darling” on Friday has been embroiled in drama.

Advertisement

The source also detailed to Vulture that “the acrimony [between Pugh and Wilde] allegedly reached all the way to the top of the studio totem pole after production wrapped.”

Former Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich was “forced to play referee in a ‘long negotiation process’” that aimed to keep Pugh promoting the movie “in any way.”

An executive told Vulture that Warner Bros. hasn’t been happy with her “Don’t Worry Darling” promo efforts.

“Olivia is either a mad genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that just drives up the box office,” a different source told Vulture, “or she doesn’t have any self-awareness that she is fucking up her movie.”

Warner Bros., in a statement to Vulture, responded to the report by praising Wilde and claiming that “any suggestion of conflict between the studio and [Wilde] is simply not true.”