HuffPost Finds

35 Organization Products That'll Make Room In Your Crowded Space

Whether you live in a tiny apartment or just own way too much stuff, these things should bring some order to your life.
By Griffin Gonzales, Brittany Gibson, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Let’s face it — no amount of room in your living space can ever be enough to hold all of your precious items without eventually looking like a cluttered mess. Thankfully, we have organization products to help us keep order ― or at least a place to put our belongings so they’re not strewn across the floor or countertops. From keeping your pots and pans neatly arranged to being able to open your sock drawer without them practically tumbling out, these items will help create more room and keep your space feeling clean. You can thank us later.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A sock and underwear organizer
Amazon
It is just oh-so-satisfying to look at and was literally designed to maximize space in your dresser.

Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L Blackwell

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.97 (available in seven colors).
2
An outlet shelf
Amazon
It'll free up counter space on your bathroom vanity and finally give your electric toothbrush a home of its own.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
3
A three-tier shoe rack
Amazon
It'll fit nicely in your entryway or coat closet (and prevent you from always tripping on a stray sandal).

Promising review: "This was SUPER easy to put together. It literally took me longer to open the box than it did for me to put the shelving together!! I've been on the market for a shoe rack for YEARS — I've never been able to find something that I liked the look of, as well as fit enough shoes for it to be a worthy investment. I was browsing on Amazon and was SO HAPPY to find these! It now holds ALL of our shoes in an organized row in our foyer, and now there's no clutter or mess in any of our closets. It also reminded me of ALL OF THE SHOES I own, and it's helped for me to curb my shoe spending, since I can now see exactly what I own!" — Joanna Kim

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
4
A set of vacuum storage bags
Amazon
Now you can justify not throwing anything away, because these'll create so much additional room in your closet.

Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, and it worked perfectly! Works just as well as a vacuum, just takes a little more effort pumping out the air. Using these bags, I got half my closet back! I used three bags to store ALL THE items in my closet including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more; these are fantastic!!!" — Knastay

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99.
5
A set of stackable fridge bins
Amazon
It'll make you realize your ice box has more room in it than you'd thought. These'll help you create a nice lil system so you don't feel overwhelmed every time you come home from the grocery store.

Promising review: "I bought them to try so solve the clutter mess in the fridge and so far it has been awesome! Now my husband respects the space for every kind of item. Really satisfied with my purchase! P.S. The plastic material is really durable and resistant, which is a plus." — Erika Shelton

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $34.99.
6
A shirt folding board
Amazon
Because a properly folded shirt basically requires .00000001% of the space that one does that's messily folded in a ball.

Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical and in the beginning a bit challenged on how to use this, but once I got the hang of it I was a T-shirt folding fool! These are not small shirts either many are XXL, XL, L shirts! It took a cluttered mess and created a work of art. I thought I would try using this on my dress shirts to pack for a trip, and I could fit twice as many in my bag compared to the way I used to pack. Again well worth it! I wish I would have caved and bought one sooner. My home will never be without this again." — E Scrima

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in five colors).
7
A hanger stacker
Amazon
It's guaranteed to make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?" Now you can say buh-bye to that bin of mismatched hangers you have hiding in the back of your closet. 👋

Promising review: "I have two of these and love them. I have one in the closet and as clothes are removed for wearing the hanger goes on this rack. The other is in the washroom so that they are handy for hanging clothes as they come out of the dryer. I exchange the racks when that becomes necessary so that I always have some clothes hangers in my washroom. Highly recommend these because leaving the hangers on the rod in the closet just takes up too much room and is wasted time when gathering them." — Avid Reader in New Mexico

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
8
And some nonslip velvet hangers
Amazon
They're wayyyy thinner than those chunky plastic ones.

Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." — Vida Maars

Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $23.99 (available in five colors).
9
A two-sided tea organizer
Amazon
So you can toss all those boxes with only a few bags left in them and finally manage the chaos that is your tea cupboard.

Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" — Sarah C.

Get it from Amazon for $24.36.
10
A silverware sorter
Amazon
It fits a full 24-piece cutlery set but takes up HALF the space of a traditional organizer, freeing up so much extra storage in a drawer you never thought you could get back.

Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11
A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets
Amazon
Perfect for anyone whose shower has too many shampoos trying to live in one habitat.

Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." — goodnite.graci

Get it from Amazon for $18.67.
12
A narrow cart
Amazon
It's the perfect size to sneak between your washer and dryer, while also being sturdy enough to hold all your detergents and cleaning products without worry.

Promising review: "This cart is perfect. It is sturdy and rolls well. I have a tile floor in the laundry, and it has no issues rolling. The plastic appears and feels strong. It fits perfectly in the 11-inch space between my washer and dryer." — Alicja

Get it from Amazon for $45.96.
13
And a smaller slide-out storage tower
Amazon
So you can get every possible inch of storage out of your kitchen, too.

Promising review: "This storage tower is awesome and such a space-saver. I live in a small apartment with little cabinet space, so I used this tower for my spices right in between my stove and refrigerator. It was also the easiest thing to assemble (no tools required)!" — S.J.

Get it from Amazon for $24.07 (available in two colors).
14
A collapsible hanger
Amazon
It can hold up to five pairs of pants, but only takes up the space of two or three.

Promising review: "I am very pleased with these hangers! I first bought one to try it with my boyfriend’s pants and I loved them so I had to buy another one. The material of the part where you place the pants prevents any type of clothing from sliding off. Saves a lot of space on my closet and was easy to install, took me less than two minutes. The hangers come with the tool necessary and an extra piece that holds the rods in case you lose one. Overall very happy with the results, will buy again if I need more!" — Lizette Lopez

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
15
And a set of closet cascaders
Amazon
Because we can't forget about your shirts and sweaters. Your closet is going to look SO empty, which gives you a great excuse to buy more clothes.

Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds... but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" — Dennis A. Evans

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $14.99.
16
An over-the-door rack
Amazon
It'll add some much needed storage to your pantry or linen closet in only a few minutes' time.

Promising review: "We recently moved into our new house and didn't have a lot of space in the bathroom, so we originally had everything that is now on the door on the shelves in the bathroom closet, which left no room for our towels. I do have to say that you MUST either attach to the door with screws or COMMAND STRIP HOOKS, I went with the strip hooks because although I know this will most likely not ever be moved, I love the Command products and I hate putting holes into walls/doors etc. I am very satisfied with my purchase, this saved us so much space! I'm still amazed and wish I would've thought to use these products years ago!" — KZambranny

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes).
17
Or a cabinet that hooks into your door's hinges
Amazon
So you can have a completely disguised second pantry.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this cabinet! Our pantry is small so I had spices, oils, and other condiments in our kitchen cabinets. This cabinet allowed me enough room to store all of that, which emptied two of our smaller cabinets for pots and pans. Not only did it give me two extra cabinets to use in my kitchen, but I also have much better access and visibility to spices and other things." — BJ

Get it from Amazon for $189.99.
18
A broom and mop organizer
Amazon
You can put it on an empty wall to free up some space in your cleaning closet.

Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" — Jaclyn

Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
19
An over-the-door hair tools organizer
Amazon
It makes everything super accessible while also freeing up a drawer in your vanity. You'll feel like you're stepping into your very own salon every morning!

Promising review: "This did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and a curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place, but the basket fit perfectly to my cabinet). Worth the buy." — Alyssa Jewell

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight finishes).
20
A wall-mount organizer
Amazon
So you can full advantage of the wall space in your minuscule kitchen. Imagine all the extra room you'll have in your cupboards if you take out all the pots, pans and cutting boards... You could even hang measuring cups from the attached hooks!

Promising review: "We needed this rack in our kitchen as our cabinets started getting full of pots and pans all over the place including their lids. Our kitchen is small but this rack was the best thing we bought for our kitchen. Very robust metal construction, light for its size and extremely easy to install. I had to drill six screws in the wall. One for each level and finally two more for the supporting bars that are extended to the front. I recommend this product to anyone who wants to organize their kitchens and have their pots and pans they use frequently at one spot." — Niklas Henricson

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two finishes).
21
An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top
Amazon
Because vertical space is your best friend when it comes to organizing.

Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" — Brad J. Leahy

Get It from Amazon for $24.97 (available in two finishes).
22
A towel holder
Amazon
You can mount it on your bathroom wall or even behind the door. It'll def make your bathroom feel a bit more luxurious, too.

Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" — Erin Cech

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $34.99 (available in six finishes).
23
A toilet paper stocker
Amazon
It's disguised as a chic little table that'll fit perfectly next to your porcelain throne.

Promising review: "I really love it. Living in a shoebox in NY, I constantly look for storage solutions. This design is incredible. It takes up so little footprint and fits perfectly between the toilet bowl and the wall, and is very functional. I hate having to go to the deli store to get a couple of rolls of toilet paper at a time. Now I can get 12 rolls at a time, though if you get the larger rolls, they won't come through the hole on the bottom. You will have to retrieve the larger rolls by removing the top, which is not a big deal. I put a wonderful Olavie diffuser and body scrub on the top, and it looks really nice. It's a must-have for any small apartment living!" — Ken H

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
24
A two-tier expandable shelf
Amazon
So you can make full use of your under-sink storage space.

Promising review: "This product worked perfectly for my needs. I live in a small apartment and need all the space I can get. This was easy to put together and adapts to the usable space under my sink. Great stuff!" — Jack Kiely

Get it from Amazon for $22.87 (available in three colors).
25
A set of magnetic glass spice jars
Amazon
So you can stick them on the side of your fridge, rather than using up an entire kitchen drawer or shelf.

Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices" — rae.m.wri

Get a pack of 10 jars from Amazon for $55.
26
A cabinet door organizer
Amazon
So your awkwardly shaped plastic wrap and cutting boards can have a home of their own.

Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." — Kerry

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
27
A genius cap organizer
Amazon
You can use it to simply wrap around a hanger or clothes rack to perfectly organize all your baseball hats, beanies, scarves and headbands. Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.

Promising review: "Five stars for this hat organizer! I wish I discovered this product sooner. It is VERY easy to add onto a hanger. Simply open the flap, slip it over the hanger and reattach the Velcro. The Velcro strip is wide and sturdy to prevent the entire thing from coming undone. Even after adding weight from the hats, the Velcro didn’t even budge. Overall the product is sewn well and appears like it does in the pictures. The clips are sturdy and can grasp thinner hats just as well as thick hats. This would be useful for other items like belts, hair accessories, and scarfs too!!" — Tracy

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99.
28
Some under-bed storage containers
Amazon
So you can tidily pack away all your out-of-season clothing. You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.

Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since 4 will fit under my queen bed." — Kimberly Dorn

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
29
A bakeware rack
Amazon
You can use this for a whole lot more than sheet trays and cupcake pans. You know the dilemma you face when you wanna stack your pots and pans neatly, but then you have no where to put their lids? This 👏 is 👏 your 👏 solution.

Promising review: "This is ahhh-mazing. Our glass pot lids used to splay across the shelf in the cabinet, and you had to carefully balance them when putting clean ones back. I was worried one would fall and break someday. You also had to move most of them to get the one lid you needed. With this, we gained storage space and peace of mind. I cannot believe we lived so long without this. I need more things from this company!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.60.
30
A four-tier storage shelf
Amazon
It's designed to fit right above your toilet. Now, you'll actually have a place to store extra towels and TP (which means you won't have to scream for your roommates or little sister when, you know, either of those things aren't available).

Promising review: "Great storage capacity. Bought for my son in his new apartment. Very little storage space in the vanity and no shelves on the wall. This gave him a huge amount of storage space for his clean towels and toiletries." — Jnic

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
31
Or this toilet paper holder
Amazon
It can store up to three rolls at a time and even has a lil' shelf to rest your phone while you do your business. Genius.

Promising review: "This toilet paper holder and stand is perfect for dispensing the TP, storing extra rolls, and is a very sturdy accessory. It requires no tools to put it together. The shelf on top can be used to hold other, lightweight items such as wipes, or a cell phone if you absolutely have to have it with you. I would definitely recommend this product." — lpufford

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three finishes).
32
A set of floating shelves
Amazon
You can use these to store everything from skincare products to those little trinkets your grandma always gives you. They're also a useful way to decorate an empty wall!

Promising review: "Placed this shelving unit behind the toilet in our half bath and I LOVE IT! Have received so many compliments on it so far. Assembly/hanging was a breeze and you can space them out however you want. Highly recommend!!" — Shopaholic

Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
33
A jewelry cabinet
Amazon
It's discreetly disguised as a mirror you can hang on a wall or over a door. It'll make putting your jewelry away less of a chore, as well as free up space on your dresser where a big ball of tangled necklaces once lived.

Promising review: "I love, love, LOVE this jewelry cabinet!! It is perfect in EVERY way! There is a ton of space for all sorts of various styles of jewelry, and the LED lights in the top are super helpful to light up the inside...this is a MUST-BUY in my opinion!" — Erika

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six colors).
34
A fancy-looking remote control holder with five compartments
Amazon
So you can throw in some pens or whatever else you tend to always misplace right next to your remotes.

Promising review: "I needed a remote organizer with a small footprint for my bedside table and this fills the bill beautifully! It's attractive, slim and trim, and built well. Who could ask for more?! I use the five compartments for my reading glasses, Amazon Echo remote, reclining bed remote, TV remote, and window fan remote. I'm a very happy customer. How often do you find a perfect product?" — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 18 styles).
35
A water bottle organizer
Amazon
So you can finally make it look like you *meant* to accumulate all those bottles in your kitchen cabinet.

Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
27 Things You’ll Probably Want If A Clean, Organized Home Is Your Love Language
shoppinghome organizationclosets