Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List

Even at its best, awards season can feel like a long, albeit worthy, slog.

But for the films released in 2020, the journey to the 93rd annual Academy Awards has never been as circuitous and strange, with the ceremony ― which would’ve already come and gone in any other year ― being pushed back to late April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, instead of enjoying the much-needed lull before summer blockbusters storm back into theaters, Hollywood woke up bright and early on Monday to hear Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas unveil names of the films competing for this year’s Oscars glory.

The past, pandemic-stricken year may have been marked by unpredictability, but the race for Best Picture has some obvious front-runners.

Films like “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Minari” and “Mank” are sure-fire contenders after being fêted by other awards shows in recent weeks. Expect to see projects like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Father” and possibly even “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (never underestimate the power of a good belly laugh, OK?) compete for the remaining slots.

While the nominations may be light on surprises, this year’s ceremony still could go down in the history books. After the controversy surrounding last year’s male-dominated Best Director category, 2020′s field feels poised to shatter the glass ceiling by honoring multiple female directors. “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao, who picked up prizes at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards in the last two weeks, is a lock for the nomination and would become the first woman of color to be honored. And, she might have some welcome company in the category, with Emerald Fennel and Regina King of “Promising Young Woman” and “One Night in Miami” perhaps breaking through as well.

Nominees in the acting categories also could mark major progress, years after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign held a mirror up to the ceremony for historically overlooking talent from marginalized communities. Performances from Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) are all but certain to be recognized.

And through it all, streaming remains king. Nearly all of the likely Best Picture contenders hail from streaming giants, as traditional studios pushed back their film slates to 2021 and beyond. Netflix is likely to once again dominate this year’s nominations, but it remains to be seen whether its films like “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will secure the company its long-sought first Best Picture win.

The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, “The Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Colette” “A Concerto Is a Conversation” “Do Not Split” “Hunger Ward” “A Love Song for Latasha”

Best International Feature Film