This Near-Perfectly Rated Owala Water Bottle Is Up To 25% Off Right Now

“The Owala 24oz Water Bottle has completely revolutionized my hydration game! From its exceptional insulation to the convenient straw design, this bottle has become my constant companion for staying refreshed on the go. First and foremost, the claim of keeping water cold for a long time is no exaggeration. I was initially skeptical, but after putting it to the test on a hot summer day, I was blown away. Even after several hours under the scorching sun, my water remained refreshingly cold, making every sip a delight.



“The straw feature is an absolute game-changer! I’ve used other insulated bottles before, but having a straw in this one just elevates the drinking experience to a whole new level of convenience. It’s super easy to use and minimizes the need to unscrew the cap every time I want to take a sip. Plus, the flip-up spout prevents any accidental spills, making it perfect for all occasions, whether it’s hiking, commuting, or just lounging at home.” — MonkeyJoe (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)

“I researched. I studied up. I polled the audience via my Facebook page. This is where I landed, and I’ll never look back. I cannot sing the praises of this water bottle enough!! I call it my emotional support water bottle, because let’s face it - hydrate or die-drate is a serious situation. I delight in the ‘sip’ or ‘swig’ options with the built in straw. The straw is removable for cleaning convenience. The top is designed so well with the loop that can function as a lock or as a handle of sorts. I will probably never buy another water bottle brand. I’m all in, Owala, I’m all in.” — Joe Cartwright

“I love this water bottle so much. I travel a lot and have been trying to find the perfect bottle for work travel and home and this is it. The lock loop is so convenient to carry the bottle or hook it on to my bag as I go through the airport or on a walk. I love that the straw part is hard plastic without a fold like a lot of other water bottles. It makes it much easier to clean and much less likely to grow any mold. It keeps ice for like 2 days. The larger part of the spout is the perfect size to refill the bottle in the sink or at one of those water bottle stations without having to take the entire lid and straw out. I ordered in black because I like to cover it in stickers, but their color options are also SO CUTE. This water bottle has laid in bed with me and flat on a turbulent plane and it has never leaked. Can not recommend enough.” — Sam