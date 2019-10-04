35 Of The Most Beautiful Dresses At Paris Fashion Week

You might think the biggest excitement from Paris Fashion Week happened on the Chanel runway, when a runway crasher snuck her way onto the dreamy Parisian rooftop set before being escorted off by none other than Gigi Hadid.

But if you’re more interested in Fashion Week for, well, the fashion, you’ll be happy to know there were plenty of other exciting, beautiful moments, all over the city of light ― sans grift.

There was the Alexander McQueen show, which left us speechless with its power suiting and intricate attention to detail. There was Balenciaga, where the only thing better than its massive ball gowns was watching them in action. And there was Saint Laurent, set against the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop. Need we say more?

Check out our picks for the most beautiful dresses at fashion month’s final installment below.