35 Of The Most Beautiful Dresses At Paris Fashion Week

Oui are obsessed.

You might think the biggest excitement from Paris Fashion Week happened on the Chanel runway, when a runway crasher snuck her way onto the dreamy Parisian rooftop set before being escorted off by none other than Gigi Hadid.

But if you’re more interested in Fashion Week for, well, the fashion, you’ll be happy to know there were plenty of other exciting, beautiful moments, all over the city of light ― sans grift.

There was the Alexander McQueen show, which left us speechless with its power suiting and intricate attention to detail. There was Balenciaga, where the only thing better than its massive ball gowns was watching them in action. And there was Saint Laurent, set against the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop. Need we say more?

Check out our picks for the most beautiful dresses at fashion month’s final installment below.

Mame Kurogouchi
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Mame Kurogouchi spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 23.
Christian Dior
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Christian Dior
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Ottolinger
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ottolinger spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Calvin Luo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Calvin Luo spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Saint Laurent
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Saint Laurent
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Dawei
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Dawei spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Christian Dior
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.
Lanvin
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Lanvin spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Dries Van Noten
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the spring 2020 Dries Van Noten show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Christian Siriano
Meera Fox via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Christian Siriano
Meera Fox via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Zadig & Voltaire
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the spring 2020 Zadig & Voltaire show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Rochas
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the spring 2020 Rochas show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Guy Laroche
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guy Laroche spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25.
Redemption
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Redemption spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26.
Uma Wang
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Uma Wang spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26.
Ingie
Richard Bord via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ingie spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Wek on Sept. 26.
Issey Miyake
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.
Loewe
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Loewe spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.
Olivier Theyskens
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Olivier Theyskens spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.
Andrew GN
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Andrew GN spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.
Rahul Mishra
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Rahul Mishra spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.
Flying Solo
Meera Fox via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Flying Solo spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.
Elie Saab
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Womenswear spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.
Altuzarra
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Altuzarra spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.
Ralph & Russo
Richard Bord via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
Valentino
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Givenchy spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Givenchy spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
Balenciaga
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
Alexander McQueen
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Alexander McQueen spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.
Alexander McQueen
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Alexander McQueen spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.
Louis Vuitton
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1.
