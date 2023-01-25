What's Hot

Paris Hilton And Carter Reum Welcome A Baby Boy With Heart-Exploding Message

The famed heiress now has an heir of her own.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Paris Hilton, the reality-star heiress who once had “The Simple Life,” now has a baby boy.

Hilton announced the arrival on Instagram Tuesday. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote alongside a photo of an infant holding her thumb.

People confirmed that Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, were new parents via a surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Hilton spoke positively about her in-vitro fertilization process to TMZ in November.

Hilton, the co-founder of a media company, and Reum, a venture capitalist, married in November 2021. They got engaged the previous February. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton said at the time.

The child is the first for Hilton. Reum reportedly has a grade-school-age daughter from a previous relationship.

Hilton, who reached the height of her reality-TV fame on “The Simple Life” (2003-07), said in 2022 that she hoped to have two or three children, “maybe a boy first.”

“I cannot wait,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop at the time.

