Parkland Dad On GOP’s 'Sanctity Of Life' Anti-Abortion Tweet: 'Despicable F**king Liars'

A father whose daughter was killed in a 2018 school shooting blasted the Republican Party for claiming to “stand for the sanctity of life” while not doing enough to protect children from gun violence.

“Despicable fucking liars,” Fred Guttenberg tweeted Wednesday.

The back-and-forth began after the account for the Republican National Committee tweeted in support of ending safe and legal abortions in the U.S.

“Life is precious,” the GOP Twitter account posted Wednesday. “Republicans will always stand for the sanctity of life.”

The tweet was in response to oral arguments presented in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday over a 2018 Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision by the majority-conservative court could overturn the constitutional right to access safe and legal abortion across the country, a major victory for Republicans and few else.

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jamie, was killed along with 16 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Since then, Guttenberg has been an outspoken advocate against gun violence and the National Rifle Association.

Fred Guttenberg watches a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a CNN town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Sunrise, Florida. Sun Sentinel via Getty Images

In a tweet responding to the GOP account, Guttenberg said if the Republican party believed in the “sanctity of life,” they would do something to protect children from the rampant onslaught of gun violence. On Tuesday, four children were killed and multiple others injured during a shooting at a high school in Michigan. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody.

“Tell that to my daughter you despicable fucking liars,” Guttenberg tweeted with a photo of his daughter attached. “This is the last picture I took of Jamie, the day before gun violence. The facts are that life continues after birth and you refuse to protect living children. 4 more dead yesterday. What do you want to say about that?”