‘Peaky Blinders’ Puts Ron DeSantis Campaign On Notice

Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign is on notice, by order of the “Peaky Blinders.”

The team behind the hit British period crime drama on Wednesday slammed the Florida Republican Gov.’s campaign team for sharing on Twitter a widely-criticized anti-LGBTQ video that featured images of actor Cillian Murphy as the gangster Tommy Shelby in the series.

The footage from the show was “obtained without permission or official license,” said a statement signed by Murphy, screenwriter Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner,” it added.

The “DeSantis War Room” account, which calls itself the governor’s rapid response team, shared the video last week.

The clip praised DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ policies in Florida and attacked former President Donald Trump’s purported support of the community.

Trump himself has repeatedly come under fire for using songs at his rallies without permission.