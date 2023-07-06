MSNBC’s Ari Melber Explains Why Sen. Lindsey Graham Is Worse Than Other MAGAs

Ari Melber on Wednesday said he believes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is a “particularly troubled character.”

Graham has “a self-defeating obsession” with winning over former President Donald Trump “even though he initially warned more than many about how bad Trump is,” said the host of MSNBC’s “The Beat.”

Advertisement

Before the 2016 election, Graham repeatedly cautioned against Trump taking office. But he then became one of the former president’s biggest defenders.

It makes Graham “a particularly troubled character because the public record shows he knows exactly what he is doing,” Melber said. “That may be different from someone who gets caught up in the emotion of it, or is a true believer, even a misguided one.”

WATCH: Lindsey Graham flip-flops on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dqoTlvD6ey — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) July 5, 2023

Graham endured “humiliation” at the weekend when he was booed and called a “traitor” by Donald Trump fans during the former president’s rally in South Carolina, said Melber.

Advertisement

Trump only halfheartedly defended the senator, who has dismissed the former president’s baseless rigged election claims. Melber ended the segment with a montage of jarring comments made by Graham about Trump.