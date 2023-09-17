ShoppingDogs Petshome

34 Pet Products That Reviewers Say Are 'Lifesavers'

Because, truly, our pets are like our children — our messy, needy, four-legged children.
Gabriela Manjarrez
Popular items from this list include:

1
www.amazon.com
An all-natural dog paw wax
It promises to create a barrier between your dog's paws and the ground to help protect your pup from the hot sand, asphalt or other rough terrain. This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes, so it's safe for when your dog decides to lick! No worries if they lick right away — reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing as well as moisturizing.

Musher's Secret is a third generation, family-owned business from Canada. Their recipe was originally developed for Canadian sled dogs.

Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." — Ashely H.

"I've only been using this for two days and I already see a HUGE difference in my Chihuahua's paws. Sometimes, people forget that pavements can get very hot and don't think twice about their dogs' feet. It's pretty hot here now, so I got this to protect my chihuahua's paws. It's odorless, easy to massage into doggy paws, and my dog isn't even bothered by it at all! He doesn't lick it and only smells it out of curiosity then goes off on his merry way. It doesn't get on furniture, carpet, clothes, etc. It dries very fast. It smoothed out the cracks and dryness on his paws. As a bonus, he also loves being massaged when I'm applying it." — Charmmy
$15.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A plant-based skin balm to help heal and relieve skin irritation
The balm is infused with sweet almond oil, coconut oil and cocoa butter. It promises to be safe for your dog to lick and is designed to be used one to three times daily for best results. It's available in three sizes and in stick form.

Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.

Promising reviews: "My dogs get itchy feet from allergies, so this stuff is a lifesaver, and knowing it’s natural is good to know!" — Allie H.

"This is seriously the best stuff I have ever bought for my dog. It will clear up the worst skin irritation I've ever found on my dogs. I cannot get over it! Any time my dog has a hot spot or is licking themselves in an itchy area, I put this on and it's cleared within DAYS. One of my dogs even enjoys when I put it on them because it provides instant relief. Legit mirace cream." — Megan
$14.95+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Allergy and immune support soft chews
These claim to support immune function and combat seasonal allergies. It's available in three sizes and four styles. Note: Be sure to talk to your vet before adding a supplement to your dog's routine.

Promising review: "These things are amazing!!! I have a 14-year-old Pomeranian, and he has had horrible allergies for his entire life. I went through the testing and shots, all to no effect. I have tried tons of different products and meds, changed foods, etc. and nothing worked. After just a few weeks of these, his itching reduced by probably 90 percent!! I was amazed!! After years of fighting his allergies, this product was a lifesaver!! He still itches a little, but not the constant non-stop whining, itching, chewing and secondary skin infections anymore. I love it. I will keep using it. Oh, and he loves the taste. Thanks!!!" — Daina Dowdy
$19.97+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A stain- and odor-eliminating spray
The spray is designed to release enzymes that break down odors and lift away stains. It's made with a natural bio-enzymatic formula, so it's safe for both kids and pets, and is available in two sizes.

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that offers pet supplies, from cleaners, to treats, grooming tools, toys and more.

Promising review: "This product has been exactly what I needed to keep my home smelling fresh and clean. This odor eliminator is a true lifesaver for pet owners like me. With three dogs and two cats running around, accidents happen. But thanks to this amazing spray, I no longer have to stress about lingering odors or unsightly stains on my carpets. The color-safe formula ensures that my carpets look as good as new, while the powerful enzymes eliminate even the toughest odors. I love that it's safe for both my pets and my children, giving me peace of mind. The only thing I would suggest for improvement is a slightly stronger odor elimination. But overall, this is the only stain remover I will ever use. It's made my life so much easier and my home so much fresher. Thank you for creating such an incredible product!" — Brooke Hurley
$19.97+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit
This diffuser claims to release pheromones that mimic those of a nursing mother, which may help to calm your cats down and encourage social acceptance of each other. Just plug it into your wall.This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should still take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.

Promising review: "This diffuser has been a lifesaver for our home. My boyfriend and I moved in together, bringing our cat boys together. They were never able to be together peacefully before. I’d say within a weeks time we could leave them home alone with no worries. We let them meet face to face on day three of the plug-ins and the rest was history. They’re best friends a month later! We haven’t had any issues with the diffusers, the aggression of the two cats has completely calmed down." — Elexis
$24.14 at Amazon
6
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A ChomChom pet hair remover
It picks up all your pet's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across any surface. It requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. When you’re done, press the button, open the remover, empty it out, and it's ready to use again. It's available in two colors. See it in action on TikTok.

Promising review: "For all pet owners out there, this is an absolute game-changer! After trying countless hair removers, my expectations were low, but this brush blew me away. Dealing with my dog and cat's shedding has been a constant struggle, especially with my cat leaving hair all over my comforter. I used to spend at least 10 minutes each morning with a tape roller, but not anymore! This magical brush effortlessly glides back and forth on any surface, removing pet hair like nothing else I've tried before. The brush is incredibly well-made and sturdy, giving me the confidence that it will last long. However, I'm so impressed that I'm planning to get another one as a backup, just in case. Thanks to this brush, I've regained eight precious minutes every morning! It's been a lifesaver during shedding seasons. I'm beyond grateful to have stumbled upon this gem! If you have furry pets, don't hesitate – this brush is a must-have!" — Tifany F.
$19.99+ at Amazon (originally $31.95)
7
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rubber broom that promises to attract pet hair from your carpet
It has an adjustable handle and a built-in squeegee. BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord said, "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full FURemover broom review for more deets."

Promising review: "This thing works like a charm! It very easily gathers fur and hair out of carpet. We currently have a total of three dogs and four cats living at our house and this has been a lifesaver when it comes to cleaning up their fur. It is especially handy for carpeted stairs. I have had it for over a year now and I still haven’t had any issues out of it. I highly recommend this product. I also figured out that it can be used to scrub rugs when you are power washing them." — Sara
$12.98 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
8
www.amazon.com
A double-sided brush for removing knots and tangles in your pet's coat
It has sharp, fine-rounded teeth on one side and gently removes loose hair, dander and dirt with the curved, smooth edge on the other. It's available in eight colors. This other comb is also great for targeting specific tangles and for smaller dogs with no undercoat!

Promising review: "We just adopted a 3-year-old long haired German Shepherd from the shelter. Poor girl has never been groomed and her undercoat was a mess! I called the groomers but they can't get her in for a week so I booked the appointment and ordered this brush in the meantime. I spend about 15 mins each morning brushing her with this and it's made a world of difference! I could fill a garbage bag with the amount of hair it's removed. It doesn't seem to pull too hard or hurt her which is great! It's very easy to use, easy to remove the hair as you go. It's been a lifesaver!" — Melissa Johnston
$14.97 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
9
www.amazon.com
A double-layered litter mat
It catches and traps litter with its unique honeycomb design so that litter stays where it's supposed to instead of scattering everywhere. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can. It's available in two sizes and three colors.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes said, "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone more, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I highly recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."

Promising review: "This is such a lifesaver! So easy to clean, we just shake it out and throw it in the washer and then in the dryer. It keeps all of the kitty litter off of our floor and I didn’t realize how much it catches, until I shook it all out. You can’t even see it until you go to empty it. What did I do before I ever had this?" — Cynthia Eakins
$14.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99+)
10
www.amazon.com
A waterproof car seat cover
It can be converted to both hammock style and car bench style with its anti-skid zipper. It also has nonslip backing, adjustable headrest anchors, seat anchors, a trunk cargo liner and two seatbelt openings to keep your pup in place. It's available in two sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "This thing is a lifesaver! I hike a lot with my dogs and they love swimming and tromping through all terrains. They are also quick to roll in anything they can find —dead or digested— and this cover has SAVED MY CAR. It is waterproof and easy to clean. It is even easier to install. I loved it so much I bought a second and a third for my sister’s and mom’s cars. I have had other backseat covers before, but they were thin and came in cheesy prints. This one is black, which matches my car’s interior, and is nicely quilted. I would rate this 100 stars if I could." — Katie G.
$34.99+ at Amazon (originally $44.96+)
11
www.amazon.com
A backseat dog zipline
It promises to help keep your energetic pup in place, while still letting them stick their head out the window. This zipline works for dogs of all sizes and easily adjusts to fit most cars.

Promising reviews: "This is a lifesaver. My dog jumped out of the window while the car was moving and this is the only thing that kept him attached and not able to fully jump out." — Taylor

"I loved how my little dog could move left to right to see out either window without harm to himself. I also feel very confident with his safety back there if there is a sudden stop. He really enjoys his ride and I feel great that he is protected. I highly recommend this zipline." — Velma Jones
$17.95 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
12
www.amazon.com
A portable doggie water bottle
You can operate it with one hand by just pressing the water key to dispense water (or recycle it back into the container) and release it to stop. It's made of food-grade material. If you're looking for a collapsible bowl, this is a great one too! It's also available as a 12-ounce bottle.

Promising review: "This holds a good amount of water, fits in a standard water bottle pocket on my Osprey backpack, and being able to save whatever my pup doesn't drink instead of having to toss it is a lifesaver when we're out and about all day. It means I don't have to worry about a backup water supply for her, which I appreciate. She's picky about what she'll drink from, and drinks from this without hesitation. It balances nicely so she can drink from me holding it for her, or I can set it on the ground and let her have at it. I wish it were dishwasher safe, but I purchased it with the full understanding that it was not. If another version is made that is dishwasher safe I will most definitely make the upgrade!" — LP
$14.38 at Amazon (originally $17.98)
13
Amazon
A vet-developed sunscreen
It's designed to be water-resistant and promises to help protect your canine companion from those harsh UV rays because, yes, dogs can get sunburned too!

Epi-Pet is a small business that was founded in 2006 by a vet of almost 40 years.

Promising reviews: "My dogs were recently shaved very close to the skin. This was a lifesaver — it was a great sun protector and they had no negative reactions to it. They did not like it sprayed at them so I would spray it in my palms and rub it on their ears, face, and bodies. It does leave a little residue on their coat but it brushes out easily." — Mercedes
$17.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An all-natural nose balm with shea butter and chamomile
It's designed to help moisturize and repair dryness on that overexposed part of their snout that is not protected by fur.

Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.

Promising review: "We bought this medicine for our dog because his nose was really cracked and scary looking. Our dog is very uneasy with anybody touching his nose but we distracted him with a treat and was able to apply a good amount to the tough and cracked area every so often. It took about a week and a half but his nose has improved 1,000%. It seriously looked like it was going to fall off before but now it's smooth and flat and I know my dog is much happier now. Thank goodness for this product. A lifesaver." — Yvette
$13.95 at Amazon (originally $15.95)
15
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray
It's made with aloe vera and oat flour to help moisturize your cat's dry skin and reduce redness and flakiness.

Promising reviews: "My fat kitty has problems reaching to clean himself. This stuff has been a lifesaver. He is so much cleaner, his coat is shiny, and so much less dandruff!" — Jody Short

"We have a senior tuxedo kitty with excessive dandruff. We added several humidifiers in the house and tried using the dander wipes, but it really didn't have much of an effect. We also tried adding salmon oil to his diet, which also didn't seem to make a difference. This spray really did the trick though! I'm amazed and wish I had tried it sooner! Even after one use we could see a major difference. We just spray it all over his back and brush it through, twice daily, and the dandruff is pretty much gone! He loves to get brushed and will actually turn his back toward us now when he sees us holding the Burt's Bees bottle, as if he knows it's time to get brushed haha. Highly recommend trying this if you have a cat with excessive dandruff." — CRYSTAL
$10.96 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A dental care water additive you can add to your pet's water bowl or fountain
It promises to help keep your pet's teeth and gums clean. Plus, it helps eliminate stinky breath. Note: Some reviewers noted that this product potentially gives sensitive pups some stomach issues, so it's recommended to work up from a half dose starting out and speak with a vet before use. It's available in three sizes and as a two-pack. Oxyfresh is a small business based in Idaho that creates nontoxic dental care products just for pets.

Promising reviews: "This helped us so much! We adopted our 8 year old maltipoo without knowing that the last time he had had a dental was 7 years ago! So our vet did a dental check up, removed tartar, removed a few teeth, and still his breath was kickin’. I would gag just having him near me. But once we bought this water additive, his breath has become tolerable and it no longer bothers me at all! Huge lifesaver for my nose." — Tania

"We have two dogs and one cat. Our dogs drink from a 2.5 gallon continuous water bowl and our cat drinks from a one liter continuous water bowl. I was leery about putting this product in water that will sit for a few days but so far it's been amazing! No issues at all with the dogs or cat water. Our great Pyr was having issues with her teeth and buildup so the vet recommended this stuff and it's been amazing! Will absolutely buy again and again!" — anngie beaudoin
$9.95+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A lightweight and compact carpet cleaner
Promising review: "Let me paint you a picture of how this thing is literally my lifesaver... first, I live in student condos, so the carpets have probably never been cleaned a day in their life. Second, I’ve had three cats for the past year that I’ve lived here. Lots of hair, you could imagine. And lastly, I just rescued a sick puppy with parvovirus. If you don’t know what that is.. just know it involves a lot of throw up and bloody diarrhea that smells like death itself. This carpet shampooer was able to get rid of every stain, smell, and questionable mark on my carpet and has SAVED my rugs. It’s super easy to set up, lightweight enough to lug up and down the stairs, and was the most affordable one I’ve found yet. This thing is THE BEST. Yes, the jug that holds the clean water is small and requires you to refill it quite often, but the size, weight, and price make this worth it. Fits easily back into my closet and doesn’t take up much room whatsoever. Must have!!" — Julia_kins
$99.99+ at Amazon (originally $119.99)
18
www.amazon.com
A dancing toy for your cat
It has rolled cardboard on a steel wire with just enough movement that causes the toy to bounce or "dance" and serves as your cat's perfect outlet for playful energy. Have your phone ready for some cute and funny videos!

Promising review: "This toy is a lifesaver! Our 5-month-old kitten has a lot of energy to burn and he was biting a lot. It was to the point that we were looking at rehoming him. But we bought this toy and it wears him out! He plays so hard with it that he starts panting. He’s also biting less which is awesome. Get this toy! You will not regret it." — K. Marty
$3.90 at Amazon (originally $6.99)
19
www.amazon.com
A pressure-activated Coleman cooling pad
The pad is infused with self-cooling gel and claims to keep your pet 5–10 degrees cooler on those extra sunny days. It is made with puncture-resistant nylon and folds for convenient storage or trips to the beach.

Promising review: "This is a great gift for my little shih tzus. They have five cooling mats around the house, but after buying one Coleman mat, they all took turns lying on it. I finally bought a second one as a birthday present for the little female. The two Coleman mats are thicker, cooler, and a beautiful baby blue color. As soon as one fur baby gets up, another runs a gets on it. They hardly give the mats time to cool off. I'm sure l will buy one more at least before the summer is over. They are well-made and apparently, very comfortable. This product is a HUGE shih tzu hit at our house!! We all love the two we have and need more. The mats are summer heat lifesavers for fur babies." — L. Clark
$32.97 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
20
www.amazon.com
Or a cooling gel dog bed with a supportive foam base
It's designed to wick away heat to keep your pet cool and comfy through the night. It's available in five sizes and 13 colors.

Promising reviews: "This bed has been a lifesaver for my extremely large lab. I've tried other large beds but none of them were big enough for my 120 lb lab. Since ordering I've had two other friends get this bed for their large dogs. My Gunner loves it, it is so comfortable for his old large frame and he loves it. If you thinking about it, go ahead and buy your dog will love it!" — S. Walter

"Love the size! Plenty of spreading out room. Soft but supportive. She has always been one to prop her head up on things, so the bolsters are perfect. She’s about 55 lbs and quite long but there is plenty of room. Also the surface seems to absorb and adjust to her body temperature which was an important point for me, especially with summer coming." — Travel Fan
$44.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A Petmate gravity waterer
It automatically dispenses water and prolongs time between refills for pets, which is especially convenient if you're an avid traveler. It also comes with a replaceable charcoal filter that promises to remove impurities to help keep the water nice and clean.This waterer is made of BPA-free material and comes with Microban protection that promises to help prevent the growth of stains and odor-causing bacteria. It could also pair well with this waterproof cushioned mat to keep water off your floor. It's available in four sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "Dogs are never without water now when I get in from out of town. I was always reminding my wife and kids to make sure the dogs always had water. Now I don't worry. I still change it every few days when I'm home but even if I get called out of town for a week I know I don't have to worry. This product is a real lifesaver. Literally." — Cary Hunter
$12.81+ at Amazon (originally $28.99)
22
www.amazon.com
A cleaning magnet for your fish's tank
This tool makes the chore of cleaning your fish's tank less annoying — all you gotta do is attach the magnet to the side of the tank and move it around from the outside to remove algae buildup. Available in four sizes, each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.

Promising review: "The cleaning magnet was a lifesaver! There was a lot of green algae that built up on the glass in my fish tank and I was worried about how I would remove it. I saw this magnet in the pet store for about $15–$20. I was happy to find this same product on Amazon for a lower price. It worked great! The algae came off really easy and my tank is clear now! I would definitely recommend getting this if you have a problem with algae." — Monique
$9.49+ at Amazon (originally $15.22)
23
www.amazon.com
A doggie life jacket
It's made of ripstop material for maximum buoyancy so that you can let your pup have their fun in the water while keeping them safe. It also has bright colors and reflective accents so that you can spot them from a distance. It's available in five sizes and seven colors. This jacket comes with adjustable straps to fit a variety of girths and a top grab handle that makes it easy to restrain and lift your dog out of the water when it's time to re-apply some sunscreen!

Promising review: "Recently found out my 16-month-old Lab has EIC. She can never swim without a life jacket. This was a lifesaver! She’s 50 lbs and we ordered the large. Easy to put on and she had full range of motion. Put it in at house before we got to pond and thank goodness... as soon as she saw the geese, she ran and jumped right in. Swam for nearly 10 minutes chasing geese. If she hadn’t had it on, she’d have drowned!! Great product so far!" — ETC
$18.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Dog booties with adjustable straps and a rugged anti-slip sole
It helps you protect your pup's paws while adding a touch of fashion. They have two reflective, adjustable straps that can expand to fit dogs' feet. They're available in eight sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "I have two dogs. A 10yo chow mix and a 3yo pit mix. I got these shoes after months of them being in my cart and I regret not ordering them sooner! I live in AZ and got these primarily for the summers but we’ve also started hiking up north and these are a lifesaver for going off trail and climbing over rocks. I put them on my old pup when it was just her and I and immediately took her on a walk. She adjusted after two minutes laugh-filled minutes. Mostly as soon as she realized she could run around the desert freely. I put both pairs on both dogs the second time around and the pup did great too!" — Amazon Customer
$28.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An odor neutralizing two-in-one pet wash
It promises to help clean and condition your pet's coat while balancing out bad odors using natural ingredients such as coconut and vitamin E. It's paraben-, dye-, soap- and cruelty free and suitable for use on dogs and cats 12 weeks or older. It's available in 10 scents and styles.

Promising review: "My English bulldog has (had!) trouble skin. And I was using a recommended oatmeal wash for him but he was getting eczema on his hind end/lower back. I did some research and found this one. So glad I did. No more scaly bumps (so far I’ve washed him with this twice now). It smells good and makes his coat soft and the scent is not super strong. Lol anyway, I strongly recommend especially for bulldog skin eczema/ trouble skin. UPDATE: ONE WHOLE YEAR LATER and still no skin troubles! This stuff is all he ever uses for bath time. Lifesaver." — Jenna Chrisman
$14.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A gentle cat and dog ear cleanser
It's formulated with antimicrobial enzymes that promise to help ease your pet's pain and itch caused by ear infections. Simply fill their ear canal with the solution and massage it into the area. Plus, it has over 55,600 5-star ratings. It's available in three sizes.

Promising review: "I love this product so much. As a dog mom of two beagles one who was prone to ear infections more than the other this was a lifesaver. It has save me so many trips to the vet and cleared up his ear infections quickly! I Couldn’t ask for a better product! I like that it’s a little thicker so it coats the inside his ears well and covers all the area inside his ear. I recommend this to every dog parent I know Especially the ones that have dogs that have the longer ears are more prone to ear infections! This stuff is a miracle worker!" — Amazon Customer
$23.79+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A concentrated marine conditioner for your fish tank
This solution works to remove chlorine and chloramine, detoxify heavy metals typically found in tap water, and provide your tank with a slime coat. It has nearly 30,000 5-star ratings. It's ideal to use for both freshwater and saltwater tanks. Just pour one capful for each 200 liters of new or replacement water. For best results, add it to new water first. For smaller volumes, use 2 drops per gallon. It's available in seven sizes.

Promising review: "Works SO much better than other dechlorination products, because it also helps neutralize ammonia in the water. I ended up with a very beat-up, half dead Oscar fish, and I was using a basic water dechlorinator. After several people suggested Seachem Prime, I started using it to manage his water while I waited for his tank to cycle. Combined with really big daily water changes, adding this helped him perk up and start eating again. Now he's all better — and I'll never use anything else in my tanks again.This stuff is literally a lifesaver." — W. Demore
$3.52+ at Amazon (originally $5.09)
28
www.amazon.com
A tear-resistant stuffed duck
Promising review: "This was a lifesaver when we adopted our new 'puppy' (a 51-pound puppy). At night she would get bored and either whine or chew on human things (telephone cord, computer mouse and an iPhone 6s+). Once Duckworth arrived, all of the bad stuff stopped and our puppy loves playing, cuddling and squeaking Duckworth. I fully recommend." — Kevin Dorst
$7.90 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A clear, sturdy toy blocker
These blockers stop your pet's toys from going into the abyss that is beneath your furniture and can also withstand being bullied by your pets. It's available in three sizes. To install, just try and locate the optimum position, cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height, remove the protective paper and stick it to the clean and dry floor. It can also help discourage pets from hiding under furniture.

Promising reviews: "My only regret is not finding this and purchasing it years ago. My cat likes to purposefully hide his toys under the large appliances in the house (e.g. stove, washing machine, refrigerator, etc.) so this is a lifesaver!" — KC

"Love these little lifesavers!!! I just had knee surgery so my dog was very unhappy that I couldn't keep getting his toys from under the couch. This perfectly solved my dilemma!!! Great product at a price everyone can afford. Great for dogs and babies alike!" — MTK538
$13.98+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A digital power center timer
It'll replace the tangle of wires and timers behind your reptile's terrarium. This single power strip features a built-in 24/7 timer that controls the lights, filters and heaters for you. It's perfect for keeping your bearded dragon's heat and lighting changes on track if you have an unpredictable schedule.

Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for my 10-year-old bearded dragon. He has very poor vision, and having inconsistent lighting hours made him act more lethargic and sleep at strange hours. After adding this to his lighting setup, he is much more active and alert during the day, and settles almost immediately at night. Was very easy to set up, and once the cycle gets started it is very reliable." — AlyNicole
$23 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A low-noise, low-vibration trimmer
It's designed to help your pet feel more at ease when it's time for those routine shaves that help keep hair matting at bay. It's available in six colors.This trimmer has six guard combs and a built-in rechargeable battery. It can even be used when charging so you don't have to worry that it will stop working when you have a have a half-groomed pet. It also has a detachable stainless steel fixed blade and ceramic moving blade that help you get out of your pet's hair faster (literally). Just remember to have your pet's hair cleaned, dried, and brushed before trimming!

Promising review: "I have a tortie cat who refuses to groom herself and also won’t let us brush her. She mats really badly and gets awful dandruff as well. Paying to get her professionally cut was getting expensive, and being in the car stresses her out. These are a LIFESAVER. They worked so well and were easy to use. It only took about an hour to cut her fur and it didn’t cause her any pain. 10/10 would recommend." — Amaris Fairchild

"Gosh!!! This is such a lifesaver for me!!! My rescue dog sheds a lot and I mean a lot!!! I looked in Amazon and I found this!! Ohhh myyy!! Thank you!!! It works!!! Buy itt!! I seldom do reviews but this one is a lifesaver for me!!! Thank you!! Buy it!!" — Amazon Customer
$34.99+ at Amazon (originally $49.99)
32
www.amazon.com
A waterproof flea and tick topical treatment
It claims to kill ticks, chewing lice and adult fleas as well as flea eggs and larvae. It's available in four weight ranges and in a three-count, six-count, and eight-count package. According to Frontline, you can just apply a monthly dose to a single point on your dog (usually between the shoulders) and it will automatically cover their entire body through their sebaceous glands. To best prevent infestations, treat your dog year-round.

Promising review: "Frontline is a lifesaver! My 13-year-old Jack Russell became infested with fleas upon moving to California. She was scratching, biting and licking herself constantly. Her skin was red, oily, and lichenified. She was miserable and actually started to isolate herself from us, too frustrated to play. I gave her a really good bath, let her dry completely, then applied the Frontline as directed. Within 48-72 hrs, I could no longer find a single flea on her. She has stopped itching and she's back to her old self (pun intended). This product is amazing! And probably saved us from having a house full of carpet infested with fleas. I am very grateful for this." — CML02F
$33.10+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
An LED black light
This helps locate any pet messes that only ever make themselves known with their smell. Reviewers say it's worth the money because without it, their naked eye would've never been able to see those hidden messes. Truly, it may shock you. It also comes with a pair of protective glasses.

Promising review: "This works so well! HIGHLY RECOMMEND! I found out my cat was using a closet as a litter box. Without this product, I would not have known which areas were affected. This is a lifesaver!!" — Sarah K.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
34
www.amazon.com
A swan fountain
If your cat loves drinking from the faucet instead of their water bowl, this decorative alternative mimics that experience and helps your cat (or bird) stay hydrated. You can even add some stones to the bottom like this reviewer did to make it more of a unique home decor piece.

Promising review: "In all the years I’ve been ordering items on Amazon, I’ve never written a review. Why? I never had a life-changing product to rave about. Now I do. I have a 11-year-old tuxedo cat who may be one of the PICKIEST felines you’ve ever encountered. As I’m sure many folks are aware, cats require a ton of water to prevent health issues. Over the past eight years, I’ve tried half a dozen fountains ranging from $20–$75 with no luck. I came across this fountain in March after a routine wellness exam. The vet stressed the importance of Teresa drinking more water as she has kidney disease. After three months with this fountain, I just knew I had to write a review. It took a day or two for her to get comfortable with the new fountain, but she is drinking far more water than ever before!! The moral of the story, if you have a cat who is an avid sink drinker, BUY THIS FOUNTAIN. It truly is a lifesaver." — slpen
$35.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)

