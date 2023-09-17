34 Pet Products That Reviewers Say Are 'Lifesavers'

Popular items from this list include:
- A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit that claims to release pheromones that mimic those of a nursing mother, which may help to calm your cats down and encourage social acceptance of each other
- A ChomChom pet hair remover to pick up all your pet’s hair without adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries
- A vet-developed sunscreen because dogs can get sunburned, too.
1
An all-natural dog paw wax
2
A plant-based skin balm to help heal and relieve skin irritation
3
Allergy and immune support soft chews
4
A stain- and odor-eliminating spray
5
A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit
6
A ChomChom pet hair remover
7
A rubber broom that promises to attract pet hair from your carpet
8
A double-sided brush for removing knots and tangles in your pet's coat
9
A double-layered litter mat
10
A waterproof car seat cover
11
A backseat dog zipline
12
A portable doggie water bottle
13
A vet-developed sunscreen
14
An all-natural nose balm with shea butter and chamomile
15
A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray
16
A dental care water additive you can add to your pet's water bowl or fountain
17
A lightweight and compact carpet cleaner
18
A dancing toy for your cat
19
A pressure-activated Coleman cooling pad
20
Or a cooling gel dog bed with a supportive foam base
21
A Petmate gravity waterer
22
A cleaning magnet for your fish's tank
23
A doggie life jacket
24
Dog booties with adjustable straps and a rugged anti-slip sole
25
An odor neutralizing two-in-one pet wash
26
A gentle cat and dog ear cleanser
27
A concentrated marine conditioner for your fish tank
28
A tear-resistant stuffed duck
29
A clear, sturdy toy blocker
30
A digital power center timer
31
A low-noise, low-vibration trimmer
32
A waterproof flea and tick topical treatment
33
An LED black light
34
A swan fountain