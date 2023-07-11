Home & LivingTwitterPetsfunniest tweets

Funny Tweets About Pet-Sitting

"the cat i’m watching rn screams whenever i get too close to her and also whenever i get too far away and i am suddenly feeling a lot of empathy for my ex boyfriends"
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Not everyone has the resources, time or lifestyle to care for a pet full time. But whether you live with a furry pal or in a humans-only household, you can always get some extra animal time by pet-sitting for your friends.

And like many everyday experiences, caring for a pet that’s not yours can bring plenty of opportunities for humor. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about pet-sitting ― from hilarious mishaps to heartwarming moments.

Go To Homepage
Close

MORE IN Home & Living

MORE IN LIFE