While many humans shelter in place, a groundhog turned a Philadelphia woman’s backyard into its own pizzeria.

The crust-craving critter thoroughly enjoyed a slice of pizza as two jealous dogs watched the private feast behind a glass door. The marmot made the most of its meal, munching on the pie for more than an hour, Kristin Chalela Bagnell told the ABC affiliate.

“It’s not just the people that like Philly pizza,” Bagnell wrote in the caption of the Facebook video she shared this week.

“Pizza Groundhog” will no doubt earn a slice of immortality for its role in brightening the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

But we’ll always remember “Pizza Rat” and “Pizza Iguana” too.