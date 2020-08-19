HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If it got buried in your inbox, here’s some sale news you can use: Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year — its Anniversary Sale — is here now through Aug. 30.

Unlike previous years, Nordstrom offered an online preview of the sale rather than sent out a catalog to browse.

If you’re wondering what plus-size clothes you can get during Nordstrom’s sale, we got you covered and combed through the sale racks to find deals on plus-size coats, pants, sweaters and dresses below.

Our favorite finds? This faux patent leather trench coat that comes in an army green color that’s ever-so-chic. And these patterned kick flare pants that’ll be perfect for when you’re on the clock or off-duty.