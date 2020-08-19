HuffPost Finds

The Best Plus-Size Clothes You Can Find During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Including a snakeskin printed coat, faux leather pants and fluffy white teddy coat.

These are the best deals on plus-size clothes you don't want to miss during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.&nbsp;
If it got buried in your inbox, here’s some sale news you can use: Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year — its Anniversary Sale — is here now through Aug. 30.

During the sale, you can snag deals on brands like Madewell, Topshop and Tory Burch until Aug. 30. So far, we’ve seen lots of markdowns on comfortable loungewear, fall weather finds for sweater weather and work-from-home essentials to get you through your 9-to-5.

Unlike previous years, Nordstrom offered an online preview of the sale rather than sent out a catalog to browse.

If you’re wondering what plus-size clothes you can get during Nordstrom’s sale, we got you covered and combed through the sale racks to find deals on plus-size coats, pants, sweaters and dresses below.

Our favorite finds? This faux patent leather trench coat that comes in an army green color that’s ever-so-chic. And these patterned kick flare pants that’ll be perfect for when you’re on the clock or off-duty.

Check out these plus-size finds that you can get on sale at Nordstrom:

1
Wit & Wisdom Crop Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $78, get them now for $50 at Nordstrom .
2
Leith Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
This coat comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $149, get it now for $74 at Nordstrom.
3
1.STATE Floral Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
This jumpsuit comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $129, get it now for $60 at Nordstrom .
4
Halogen Crop Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 20W to 26W. Originally $89, get them now for $50.
5
Treasure & Bond Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom
This blazer comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $99, get it now for $66 at Nordstrom.
6
1.STATE Calico Fans Smocked Neck Flutter Sleeve Top
Nordstrom
This top comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $79, get it now for $45 at Nordstrom.
7
Halogen V-Neck Camisole
Nordstrom
This camisole comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $49, get it now for $25 at Nordstrom.
8
BB Dakota Soft Skills Faux Shearling Coat
Nordstrom
This coat comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $108, get it now for $65 at Nordstrom.
9
1.STATE Lace Trim Camisole
Nordstrom
This camisole comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $59, get it now for $29 at Nordstrom.
10
Bernardo Snakeskin Print Coat
Nordstrom
This coat comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $225, get it now for $140 at Nordstrom.
11
Zella Peaceful Twist T-Shirt
Nordstrom
This t-shirt comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $45, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
12
Gibson Colorblock Sweater
Nordstrom
This sweater comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $58, get it now for $34 at Nordstrom.
13
Sam Edelman Notch Collar Coat
Nordstrom
This coat comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $340, get it now for $200 at Nordstrom.
14
Halogen Belted Crop Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $69, get them now for $40 at Nordstrom.
15
BP. Easy Drop Shoulder Sweater
Nordstrom
This sweater comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $39, get it now for $25 at Nordstrom.
16
Elomi Cate Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
This bra comes in sizes 34G to 46H. Originally $59, get it now for $39 at Nordstrom.
17
Leith Ponte High Waist Kick Flare Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $69, get them now for $40 at Nordstrom.
18
BP. Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $55, get it now for $32 at Nordstrom.
19
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
These leggings come in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $59, get them now for $39 at Nordstrom.
20
1.STATE Tiered Ruffle Calico Tie Waist Dress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $129, get it now for $60 at Nordstrom.
21
Leith Belted Tapered Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 1X to 4X. Originally $59, get them now for $35 at Nordstrom.
