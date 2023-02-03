What's Hot

Sixth Memphis Police Officer Fired In Connection With Tyre Nichols' Death

Officer Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department policies,” the police department said.
Lydia O'Connor

Reporter, HuffPost

The Memphis Police Department announced Friday it had fired a sixth officer from the force after further investigating the death of Tyre Nichols last month.

Officer Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department policies,” the police department statement said, including those related to “personal conduct” and “truthfulness.”

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father, died after being beaten by several officers on Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee, after a traffic stop. Five officers were fired soon after the beating was revealed, and the later release of bodycam footage further inflamed tensions over brutal police tactics.

Hemphill, who is white, joined the Memphis department in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

