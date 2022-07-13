Prime Day's Almost Done: Get These 50% Off Or More Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
58% off the newest version of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick that's now 50% faster
2
50% off the iconic Urban Decay Naked 3 eyeshadow palette
3
55% off Sony noise-canceling headphones with 35 hours of battery,
4
54% off a bento-style lunch box
5
59% off a Tushy bidet attachment here to eliminate the need for you to wipe all together
6
50% off the most recent version of the original basic Kindle
7
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
8
61% off a Yankee Candle that will fill your home with a wonderful scent
9
54% off a pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras to add some extra security to your home
10
50% off a soft-knit sundress with an open back
11
77% off a slow feeder bowl here to stop your pup from inhaling their food
12
50% off a 23andMe test
13
51% off a self-cleaning slicker pet brush
14
68% off a massage gun
15
55% off a Waterpik Water Flosser designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque
16
70% off a Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga eyeliner pen
17
50% off a kids' Fire tablet with a kid-proof case
18
65% off an 8-foot by 10-foot area rug
19
50% off a heated eye massager
20
70% off a waterproof pouch here to protect your phone
21
54% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine
22
51% off a weather-resistant metal outdoor chair giving off major retro vibes
23
60% off a pack of five makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands
24
60% off an Echo Dot
25
58% off a pair of textured leggings with more than 22,000 five-star ratings
26
50% off a gas firepit table
27
64% off a pair of knee stabilizer bands here to provide support while you work out
28
75% off Razer blue light filtering glasses
29
Up to 77% off a ruffled shower curtain
30
55% off an Amazon Halo Band
31
53% off microfiber hair towel
32
62% off a large pet booster seat capable of keeping your dog comfy and in their seat
