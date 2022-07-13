Shopping

Prime Day's Almost Done: Get These 50% Off Or More Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up

Because we can all agree that anything half off is a major steal.
Abby Kass

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
58% off the newest version of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick that's now 50% faster
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price:$16.99 (originally $39.99)And if you have a 4K TV, you can get the 4K Fire Stick, which is 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
2
amazon.com
50% off the iconic Urban Decay Naked 3 eyeshadow palette
Promising review: "I love the neutral shades in this palette. It’s easy to apply and wears beautifully. Lasts all day. I rarely need to reapply once I’ve applied in the morning." —Tamara W.

Price:$27 (originally $54)
3
amazon.com
55% off Sony noise-canceling headphones with 35 hours of battery,
Promising review: "These headphones really surprised when they arrived. I was skeptical because of their mid price point, but they truly compare to my higher end headphones and I find myself grabbing these instead, especially when I have to wear them for extended periods of time during my online meetings.The plush cushioning on the ears makes them comfortable for hours. While others squeeze my head, I can barely feel these while wearing them. They are lightweight compared to most headphones but they are substantial as you listen to your favorite tunes. The bass and sound quality is impressive for this price point. Most importantly, callers on the other line said they could hear me clearly, even when I was in loud surroundings. I have used these on and off for 30+ hours without needing a charge! And when you do, they charge within a few minutes. I highly recommend these for someone looking for great quality without breaking the bank." —Tmac

Price:$68 (originally $248; available in blue and black)
4
amazon.com
54% off a bento-style lunch box
Promising review: "My daughter loves waking up and packing her snacks/ lunch for school or a playdate. I love the little compartment that separates lunch and snacks. She also mentioned how easy it is for her to eat from the box. The box is easy to separate and clean they are also dishwasher safe. My only con is depending on the sauce and how much you put it can seep to the other compartment but nevertheless would repurchase again and again. I bought other boxes that claimed to be similar to the Bentgo box but honestly nothing can compare. BTW it's great for picky eaters adjusting portion sizing." —Lee

Price: $18.49 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
5
amazon.com
59% off a Tushy bidet attachment here to eliminate the need for you to wipe all together
Promising review: "As a resident of the U S of A, bidets are a foreign concept to most. I installed it in literally 10 minutes. Ever since the install, I have stopped drinking coffee in the morning. I wake up sit on the Tushy and fire away — what a way to start the day. As for doing number 2, I laugh at all you TP users, the Tushy is amazing, and I can't poop anywhere that doesn't have one. I have been a squatty potty user for many years and now coupled with a Tushy, my bathroom experience is off the charts. So for any of you skeptics out there, buy this and thank me later." —Brian Piccoli

Price:$40.79+ (originally $99; available in two colors)
6
Amazon
50% off the most recent version of the original basic Kindle
It's glare free and has an adjustable front light so you can read in ANY lighting condition — including outside and in the dark!

Promising review: "I love it. It is a nice size where you can just take it everywhere. It isn’t bulky it’s nice and slim. Do not regret — it’s the best thing I’ve bought so far!" —Robert PannellPromising review: "I bought this Kindle because I had a slight dilemma, I wanted to read all these book series but buying the paper books would be super expensive and would take up too much space in my tiny college apartment. I already had a Kindle Fire that someone gave to me years ago but I didn't like using it because I like to read at night to allow my eyes to adjust away from electronic screens. This boi is perfect. I love that I can turn off the backlight and read next to my lamp, just like a regular book. This little rectangle is exactly what I wanted and best of all, it was well within my price range." —Brewityfish

Price: $44.99 (originally $89.99 available in black and white and with or without special offers).
7
Amazon
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
Each set includes a replacement head, charger, and travel case.

Promising review: "I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 oral b electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price:$99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
8
amazon.com
61% off a Yankee Candle that will fill your home with a wonderful scent
Promising review: "You can't beat a Yankee candle. I'm a full-grown 60-year-old man who knows that when times are stressful, a great way to help destress is by taking care of myself in my home. My best friend and fishing buddy was diagnosed with terminal cancer. I live in a beautiful area of the forest in northern California. He and his wife would come up often in his final years. I would light candles in their guest room before they arrived and they always commented on how nice it was to walk into the room with that smell. Having a nice scented candle when trying to let go of the weight is a great way to let go. Treat yourself or a friend to a little relaxer now and then." —mjcali

Price:$11.99 (originally $30.99; available in 20+ scents)
9
amazon.com
54% off a pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras to add some extra security to your home
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price:$29.99 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
10
amazon.com
50% off a soft-knit sundress with an open back
Promising review: "Adore the fit and feel of this midi dress! It's lightweight and breathable which makes it ideal for the summer time, and the cutouts on the back are so cute! It's more of a maxi length on my petite frame, but it looks great on!" —Nidhi Patel

Price:$14.90 (originally $29.90; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and six colors)
11
amazon.com
77% off a slow feeder bowl here to stop your pup from inhaling their food
Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter

Price: $5.10+ (originally $21.99)
12
Amazon
50% off a 23andMe test
Promising review: "Thoroughly enjoyed. Other ancestry sites really cannot compare. Providing health information along with analyzing your maternal line (maternal and paternal if your male) really sets 23andMe apart. Of course you can get the basic ancestry feature if that is your preference. If you have a grandparent submit their DNA along with yours, you can see exactly what traits were passed to you." —Mama Matcha

Price:$98.99 (originally $199)
13
amazon.com
51% off a self-cleaning slicker pet brush
Promising review: "My cats hated the last self-cleaning brush that I had, but they love this one, and boy, does it do the trick! Expect to get allllllll that loose hair off quickly, while adding sheen to their coat by distributing their skin's natural moisture. It's just the right size for all three of my cats, who are small, medium and large—each with different fur types, too. This brush worked perfectly on all of them, and they all enjoy the feel. The bristles aren't uncomfortable on their kitty skin and yet, the brush does wonders. The brush is comfy on the hands and the grip is helpful. Clean-up is simple and clean. Great brush, I highly recommend it!" —Alex

Price:$14.70+ (originally $29.99+; available in two sizes)
14
amazon.com
68% off a massage gun
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $79.99+ (originally $249.99; available in three colors)
15
Amazon
55% off a Waterpik Water Flosser designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque
Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

Price: $44.99 (originally $99.99; also available in five colors)
16
amazon.com
70% off a Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga eyeliner pen
Promising review: "This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it’s AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids." —MaryAnne

Price:$6 (originally $20; available in other colors for various prices)
17
Amazon
50% off a kids' Fire tablet with a kid-proof case
Promising review: "We love our tablet. My son is three years old and loves all the videos and games — all educational! I get to set it up to where it’s age-appropriate items and I can also switch profiles to mine and do things on my profile. Pretty great device and he can play on some apps without WiFi! Bigger plus. Great purchase." —Alyssa

Price:$69.99 (originally $139.99; available in three colors)
18
Amazon
65% off an 8-foot by 10-foot area rug
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this rug. Seriously. If I could marry a rug, it would be this one. I was, logically, nervous about having a light colored rug (or a light colored anything) as I have three messy, sticky, wild hellion — I mean lovely — children, and a four-legged indoor/outdoor vacuum, which is to say, a large-into-everything dog. Oh and a husband who's biggest fetish seems to be wearing his damn shoes in the house. So, indeed, I was very skeptical as to whether this beautiful rug would survive a single day in my house. Well, I'm here to tell you that this rug is indeed magic. All of these reviews about how unbelievable this rug is, are spot on!! It's amazing! It's soft, plush, and comfy to sit or lay on, the edges and corners lay flat, its pattern and size are true and the color matches the ad photos wonderfully. The best part about this rug, though, is that it has yet to acquire a single stain!!! By comparison, my couch is only four days older than the rug and we have had to clean it twice already. Somehow, this magical roll of incredible woven polyester has been crafted in such a way that all stains are cast off into the abyss, never to be seen or heard from again, much like left socks and bobby pins. Bottom line: YOU WILL LOVE THIS RUG!!!" —Amber McCormick

Price:$117.61 (originally $332; available in a variety of sizes and colors)
19
amazon.com
50% off a heated eye massager
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $49.63(originally $99.99; available in two colors).
20
Amazon
70% off a waterproof pouch here to protect your phone
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.

Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman

Price:$5.94 (originally $19.99; available in 14 colors)
21
amazon.com
54% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine
Promising review: "This coffee machine is awesome. I love how you just put these K-cups in, close the top, and the coffee is ready in about a minute. It’s also fun to choose all the different coffee pod flavors, and brands that are available. It’s better than all the other coffee makers I've had before. Those were more messy, more work, and harder to clean." —Belli Blue

Price:$59.99 (originally $129.99; available in three colors)
22
amazon.com
51% off a weather-resistant metal outdoor chair giving off major retro vibes
Promising review: "Love my new lawn chairs. The retro look is perfect with my ‘70’s style house. The chairs are sturdy and well built. They’re heavy enough to not blow away or easily “walk” away. They went together in minutes. I love hearing all the compliments from the neighbors as well as their reminiscences about chairs from their childhoods, which are promoted by seeing my retro chairs. Hands down, the best purchase I’ve made in the last year!" —Reading Quilter

Price: $73.06+ (originally $149; available in seven colors)
23
Amazon
60% off a pack of five makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands
Promising review: "This blends so well. I usually soak it under running water and squeeze it out before using, which is a must for getting it to blend. So far I have used it for blending foundation and some full coverage concealer. It makes the finish look very natural, and yet it doesn't blend your makeup right off. Plus, you can blend your makeup really fast." —Christina

Price:$3.96 (originally $9.99)
24
Amazon
60% off an Echo Dot
Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

Price:$19.99 (originally $49.99)
25
amazon.com
58% off a pair of textured leggings with more than 22,000 five-star ratings
Promising review: "I love these leggings so much. The fabric is super soft and they fit true to size, they are also squat-proof which is a plus! Great quality, I will definitely be buying more!" —Ashley Marie

Price:$12.64 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes S–4XL and dozens of colors)
26
amazon.com
50% off a gas firepit table
Promising review: "This is the best gas fire pit you will buy. It’s sturdy, elegant, and mesmerizing! Would buy again or I would definitely share with friends and family if they were looking for a new addition to their backyard! Absolutely love it!!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$199.99 (originally $399.99)
27
amazon.com
64% off a pair of knee stabilizer bands here to provide support while you work out
Be sure to check with your doctor first to address any knee concerns *before* trying a knee stabilizer band for workouts.

Promising review: "I could not get up from a seating position without pain. I was getting ready to adjust the height of the toilet and bed. When these arrived I put them on and was so skeptical that these skinny strips could do anything (after years of knee braces, stretch bandages, mechanical getups). I was seated and had to rush to the kitchen and was halfway there when I froze — no pain. No pain. It is unbelievable. I can look for my shoes under the bed and get back up with no god-searing pain! Buy! I'm getting another pair; don't want to risk misplacing." —Amazon Customer

Price:$10.95+ (originally $30; available in four colors)
28
Amazon
75% off Razer blue light filtering glasses
Promising review: "The build quality is awesome! They feel like an expensive pair of sunglasses that plays my music! I have changed the lenses in and out several times because I use them indoors in front of the computer and the polarized lens are better than my sunglasses so I use them outdoors as well. I wish they had a transition lens option. The touch controls are a hit or miss but the only touch feature that I really use is pressing the side to turn the glasses off. The battery life is amazing! I could go on for days without a recharge and the recharge is fast. I love these glasses and have convinced four other friends to buy them. Oh, the best part was the price! What a value!" —C.P.

Price:$49.99 (originally $199.99)
29
Amazon
Up to 77% off a ruffled shower curtain
Promising review: "Beautiful shower curtain!! After throwing it in my steam cycle in the dryer it came out gorgeous. Great quality and perfect size. Worth every penny." —Christine

Price:$22.58+ (originally $99.99+; available in five colors)
30
Amazon
55% off an Amazon Halo Band
Promising review: "I've been a longtime fitness tracker user ever since they first became available. Upgraded multiple times, experienced all the different versions. The body scan was what bought me into the Amazon Halo. Loved the onboarding experience. Wore the band... Surprise! No clock! No display! I didn't like it to begin with. I just got too excited about the body scan and didn't read anything else. But within a day, I started to love the fact that it's more than just a device that scans your sleep, heart rate, and steps. Halo 'grades' my day and movement. It will do the math for you and give you more points or deduct for not moving enough. The data and dashboard are simple and easy to interpret. I love the body scan feature. You don't need to be naked, by the way. I also find the tone feature interesting. I haven't decided whether I want to turn my mic off yet as I find this info useful to see how stressful my day was. But I also see the cost: shorter battery life. The fabric band is so comfortable. I always hated how bulky and annoying the Fitbit silicone band was. The Halo fabric band feels just like a long-sleeved T-shirt. I love it." —BG

Price:$44.99 (originally $99.99; available in three sizes and three band colors)
31
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
53% off microfiber hair towel
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd says: "I've used hair towel for years, but this one is by far the best. Since I have thick, curly hair I try to avoid adding heat to it as much as possible. This allows my hair to dry naturally MUCH faster and it prevents it from dripping all over me while I'm trying to do my skincare routine or get ready. The elastic around the trim helps it stay sturdily in place, without being irritating at all. And obviously it's super cute, which is always a bonus."

Price:$18.39 (originally $39)
32
amazon.com
62% off a large pet booster seat capable of keeping your dog comfy and in their seat
Promising review: "I will just start off saying that our 9 month old 15 pound Shichon puppy loves his new carseat. Before purchasing it he either rode in his crate or on a passenger's lap. He would get anxious both ways. The first time he rode in his new seat he was calm and acted so big and smart looking at all of the new sights. And he relaxes and lays down when he wants to nap. I debated buying a less expensive one. But after researching chose this one and so glad I did. It has a built up platform that is buckled onto the carseat the same way a baby carseat is installed. It is very tightly in place and no sliding or slipping occurs. This is not suspended off of the headrest with space between the bottom of it and the car's actual seat the way most others are and the reason why it seems safer and sturdier. If you want your doggy to sprawl when resting buy the large as I did. It has an extra harness strap for those brave enough to own two pups! This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases." —Betty A. Reed

Price:$58.51 (originally $153.99; select colors on sale)
40% off a Roomba robot vacuum

Now’s Never Been A Better Time To Spruce Up Your Home With These Epic Prime Day Deals

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonprime dayprime day 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A ‘So-So’ Marriage

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Style & Beauty

Men, Put On Your Sunscreen. You’re Way More Likely To Die Of Skin Cancer.

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying For Themselves On Prime Day

Shopping

18 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Prime Day

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

This Smart Reusable Notebook That All My Friends Have Is Up To 42% Off On Prime Day

Parenting

When Should Kids Under 5 Get The Vaccine If They Recently Had COVID?

Shopping

This Dentist-Approved Water Flosser Is 55% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Is Back In Stock (For Now)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Shopping

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Shopping

Wheels Up! Snag The Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Before Your Next Trip

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Get Your Glow On! St. Tropez's Iconic Self-Tanner Mousse Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

26 Practical Prime Day Deals That’ll Make Life Easier

Shopping

Expensive-But-Worth-It Beauty Products Are On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Prime Day's Biggest Savings On Kitchen Items And Cookware

Shopping

The Internet's Favorite Inflatable Hot Tub Is On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

These Adidas Running Shoes Are At The Top Of My Prime Day Wish List

Shopping

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is 30% Off Right Now For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

The Biggest Headphone And Earbud Deals You Can Get On Prime Day

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

Get A Great Deal On The Vitamix Blender You've Been Wanting

Shopping

The Highly Rated Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Travel

There's More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here's An Itinerary.

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

Something To Smile About: Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Shopping

Buy These Kids Toys On Amazon Prime Day Before They Sell Out

Shopping

Hop On The Bidet Bandwagon During Tushy's $69 Prime Day Sale