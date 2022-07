Prime Day's Almost Done: Get These 50% Off Or More Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up

55% off an Amazon Halo Band

"I've been a longtime fitness tracker user ever since they first became available. Upgraded multiple times, experienced all the different versions. The body scan was what bought me into the Amazon Halo. Loved the onboarding experience. Wore the band... Surprise! No clock! No display! I didn't like it to begin with. I just got too excited about the body scan and didn't read anything else. But within a day,It will do the math for you and give you more points or deduct for not moving enough. The data and dashboard are simple and easy to interpret. I love the body scan feature. You don't need to be naked, by the way. I also find the tone feature interesting. I haven't decided whether I want to turn my mic off yet as I find this info useful to see how stressful my day was. But I also see the cost: shorter battery life. The fabric band is so comfortable. I always hated how bulky and annoying the Fitbit silicone band was. The Halo fabric band feels just like a long-sleeved T-shirt. I love it." — BG



$44.99 (originally $99.99; available in three sizes and three band colors)