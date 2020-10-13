HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A frozen screen that won’t load, keyboard keys falling out, a printer that’s all out of order — working and schooling from home have presented us with a lot of tech problems.
The good news? Tech deals on items like laptops, tablets and even printers might be your best bet to shop during Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day discounts.
To make things easier on you, our shopping editors have been hard at work searching through the laptop, tablet and other tech deals to find the things that’ll make your life easier. That way, you don’t have to add one more thing to your to-do list.
That includes finding Prime Day 2020 discounts on laptops, tablets and printers to make working and schooling from a bit easier. The most affordable laptop we spotted on our screens is this MacBook Air that was $999 and, when you apply a $50 off coupon at checkout, comes down to $850 at Amazon.
Other Prime Day tech deals such as big-screen TVs (like this 43-inch Toshiba) and modern DVRs (like this Fire TV Recast) are marked down during Amazon’s two-day sale, too. In fact, you might actually be better off buying new tech now before the chaos of Black Friday, when there will be plenty of online-only sales that’ll sell out quickly.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Brush to a top-rated Echo Dot speaker.
Looking for a deal to make work- and school-from-home a bit easier? Keep scrolling for our guide to the best Prime Day 2020 deals on laptops, tablets and printers.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOPS: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Chromebook
Whether you’re looking to sort of splurge on a MacBook or save on a Chromebook, there are markdowns on Macs and PCs this Prime Day.
Deciding between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air? We found this 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2399 (normally, it goes for $2799). It features a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID. The best deal might be on this 13-inch MacBook Air, which was originally $999 and is now $850 at Amazon.
Chromebooks are two-in-ones, meaning they can be both a laptop and tablet, and use Google’s Chrome system. They’re usually cheaper than the other laptops out there. So parents, they could be a good option for kids that are schooling from home this semester.
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - (Latest Model): Originally $999, get it now for $850 at Amazon when you apply a coupon at checkout to get an extra $50 off.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9): Originally $2799, get it now for $2399 at Amazon.
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard): Originally $1299, get it now for $1232 at Amazon.
HP Pavilion x360 14 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop: Originally $740, get it now for $646 at Amazon.
ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop: Originally $750, get it now for $650 at Amazon.
Acer Chromebook 714: Originally $600, get it now for $510 at Amazon.
Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop: Originally $1100, get it now for $900 at Amazon.
Google Pixelbook Go: Originally $1399, get it now for $1199 at Amazon.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop: Originally $550, get it now for $488 at Amazon.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON TABLETS: iPad, Amazon Fire Tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tabs
We’ve seen iPads, Amazon Fire Tablets and Samsung Galaxy Tabs on sale this Prime Day. The most affordable Apple iPad you’ll find is actually the latest, which is marked down to just $299 now.
You can also choose between different versions of the Fire HD Tablet. But your best bet might be Fire HD 10 Tablet. It comes with a large display, longer battery life and can be used with Alexa. This one was $150 but is now $80 at Amazon.
If you don’t need much storage, we recommend going with the Samsung Galaxy Tab - 32 GB Wifi Tablet, which is now just $100 at Amazon.
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - (Latest Model, 8th Generation): Originally $329, get it now for $299 at Amazon.
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - (4th Generation): Originally $999, get it now for $949 at Amazon.
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model): Originally $399, get it now for $350 at Amazon.
Fire HD 10 Tablet: Originally $150, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: Originally $140, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
Fire HD 8 Tablet: Originally $90, get it now for $55 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab - 32 GB Wifi Tablet (2019) : Originally $117, get it now for $100 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab 64 GB Wifi Tablet (2019): Originally $280, get it now for $180 at Amazon.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON PRINTERS
Spreadsheets, schoolwork or homework — you’ll want a reliable printer so you don’t miss a deadline. Fortunately, we searched through Prime Day and found a few printers on sale. The best deal you’ll see is probably on this Canon all-in-one printer, which was $80 and is now $50 at Target.
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer: Originally $80, get it now for $50 at Target.
Canon PIXMA Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer: Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Target.
Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer: Originally $100, get it now for $95 at Target.
HP Neverstop Laser Printer: Originally $280, get it now for $250 at Amazon.
HP ENVY 5055 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: Originally $130, get it now for $100 at Amazon.