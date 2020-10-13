HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

FreshSplash via Getty Images These Prime Day deals on computers, laptops and tablets will help you get through all those work calls and online classes for the kids.

A frozen screen that won’t load, keyboard keys falling out, a printer that’s all out of order — working and schooling from home have presented us with a lot of tech problems.

The good news? Tech deals on items like laptops, tablets and even printers might be your best bet to shop during Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day discounts.

To make things easier on you, our shopping editors have been hard at work searching through the laptop, tablet and other tech deals to find the things that’ll make your life easier. That way, you don’t have to add one more thing to your to-do list.

That includes finding Prime Day 2020 discounts on laptops, tablets and printers to make working and schooling from a bit easier. The most affordable laptop we spotted on our screens is this MacBook Air that was $999 and, when you apply a $50 off coupon at checkout, comes down to $850 at Amazon.

Other Prime Day tech deals such as big-screen TVs (like this 43-inch Toshiba) and modern DVRs (like this Fire TV Recast) are marked down during Amazon’s two-day sale, too. In fact, you might actually be better off buying new tech now before the chaos of Black Friday, when there will be plenty of online-only sales that’ll sell out quickly.

Looking for a deal to make work- and school-from-home a bit easier? Keep scrolling for our guide to the best Prime Day 2020 deals on laptops, tablets and printers.

Take a look:

Armastas via Getty Images Save on Macbook Pro, MacbookAir and Chromebooks this Prime Day.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOPS: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Chromebook

Whether you’re looking to sort of splurge on a MacBook or save on a Chromebook, there are markdowns on Macs and PCs this Prime Day.

Deciding between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air? We found this 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2399 (normally, it goes for $2799). It features a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID. The best deal might be on this 13-inch MacBook Air, which was originally $999 and is now $850 at Amazon.

Chromebooks are two-in-ones, meaning they can be both a laptop and tablet, and use Google’s Chrome system. They’re usually cheaper than the other laptops out there. So parents, they could be a good option for kids that are schooling from home this semester.

kate_sept2004 via Getty Images Save on iPads, Amazon Fire Tablets, Kindles and Samsung Galaxy Tabs this Prime Day.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON TABLETS: iPad, Amazon Fire Tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tabs

We’ve seen iPads, Amazon Fire Tablets and Samsung Galaxy Tabs on sale this Prime Day. The most affordable Apple iPad you’ll find is actually the latest, which is marked down to just $299 now.

You can also choose between different versions of the Fire HD Tablet. But your best bet might be Fire HD 10 Tablet. It comes with a large display, longer battery life and can be used with Alexa. This one was $150 but is now $80 at Amazon.

If you don’t need much storage, we recommend going with the Samsung Galaxy Tab - 32 GB Wifi Tablet, which is now just $100 at Amazon.

Diane Keough via Getty Images Save on wireless, all-in-one, laser and photo printers this Prime Day.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON PRINTERS