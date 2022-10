Aquasana countertop water filter system (56% off)

"I recently had the opportunity to speak with water quality and disaster relief experts and many of them turned me on to the importance of keeping a quality water filtering system at home and what I should look for when shopping for one. That being said, I don’t want to spend an arm and leg, nor do I want something so terribly complicated that I won’t be able to install it myself. This space-conscious countertop filter by Aquasana really does meet all of my requirements as well as the certification standards of the National Sanitation Foundation for drinking water treatment units. I love that it easily attaches to my current faucet, without the need for permanent fixtures, in order to deliver freshly filtered water right out of the tap. Its independently tested filtering system uses a combination of activated carbon, ion-exchange, catalytic carbon and mechanical filtration to remove up to 99% off 77 different contaminants like asbestos that could be tainting your water. Plus, it offers way more water filtering capacity than my in-fridge water pitcher that has to be refilled every time I use it." – Tessa Flores, Shopping writer