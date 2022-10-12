Shopping
Amazontargetsalesprime early access

Our Editors’ Amazon Picks From The Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's early holiday shopping event ends today. Here's what we're buying after seeing all the best deals.

|
HuffPost shopping editors' Prime Day picks
Amazon
HuffPost shopping editors' Prime Day picks

Even though it’s only October, the Shopping editors here at HuffPost feel like we’ve seen it all. We’ve now browsed our way through two Amazon Prime events, in addition to sales to mark Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and more. At this point in 2022, we know a good deal when we see one — and Black Friday is (technically) still two months away.

Just like the rest of you, we’ve got holiday shopping to do, and we’re as ready as you are to take advantage of some of the deals that Amazon has rolled out in their Early Access sale (not to mention the competitive markdowns being offered by fellow big-boxers like Target and Walmart).

Ahead, check out what we’ll be adding to our own carts before the sun sets on the parade of markdowns — you might find some shopping inspiration for your own wish list.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Bio-Oil skincare set (34% off)
“As a longtime user of Bio-Oil products, I was ecstatic when I saw the brand offers a complete set that comes with the body lotion, oil and dry skin gel. I recently ran out of the dry skin gel and was about to buy a solo jar until I saw I could also get more of the other products at the same time. The skincare oil is the only thing that makes a difference in reducing the appearance of the stretch marks on my knees (shoutout to to massive growth spurt as a teen).” — Kristen Adaway, Shopping writer
$20.68 at Amazon (originally $31.52)
Amazon
Dreo small space heater (15% off)
"Even though I'm generally hot-natured, I still dread the cold months as it seems impossible to stay warm without paying a thousand dollars for my electricity bill. This space heater keeps my tiny bedroom warm and it's extremely easy to use. It has touch controls on the top to adjust the temperature and even has an oscillating option that I like using when I don't want all of the heat blown directly on me." — Adaway
$42.49 (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Rotato Express electric potato peeler (40% off)
"Oh, some of you might laugh at the idea of an automatic potato peeler, but this is the one absolutely game-changing tool you need for a large family Thanksgiving or other big potato-based meals. It has saved my family (OK, mostly my mom) hours and hours of peeling time and cajole-everyone-into-peeling time while making mashed potatoes; you just pop a spud onto the Rotato and it skins it for you with its little guarded-blade peeling arm, shooting a thin ribbon of peel out the side. It's got a sturdy-enough base, comes with two replacement blades, works with a list of other veggies and fruits and is less than $15 right now during the Amazon sale — a cheap little steal that's just in time for the holidays. We used to groan about helping peel huge bags of potatoes, but the Rotato is so fun to use that now we fight over who gets to man the machine, instead." — Janie Campbell, senior editor
$14.98 at Amazon (Originally $25)
Amazon
Flyby F2Pro percussion massage gun (40% off)
"Time comes for us all, whether we want it or not. Despite the fact that I've always considered myself agile and active, my back feels otherwise. After months of soreness and limited mobility, my chiropractor recommended a percussive massage gun to supplement my physical therapy. The Flyby has three different strength and speed settings and four interchangeable massage heads that can work their magic on my tired old body. While I'm normally not one to jump on this kind of purchase, I'm justifying it because it's simple, easy to use and can be tucked away when not in use. The 40% savings are just the icing on the cake." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, Shopping writer
$50.99 at Amazon (originally $84.99)
Amazon
Vitamix 750 blender (37% off)
"After nearly a decade of having my ears assaulted by a roaringly loud and shockingly ineffective blender, it's time to upgrade to the best of the best with Vitamix's glorious blender. I live for blended soups and smoothies, and nothing gets it done like this wildly popular high-performance blender. It's durable, long-lasting and won't take up much space on my countertop — a must when you live in a small apartment. You better believe this was the first link (of many) I sent my partner this morning." — Uribe
$399.95 at Amazon (originally $625.95)
Amazon
Malin + Goetz eucaluptus deodorant (30% off)
"I love natural deodorant and have been using it for years, but it took me a long time to find the brands that worked for me. Once you find one that actually keeps you stink-free, you have to hold on to it for dear life! After realizing that I had a baking soda sensitivity early on in my natural deodorant journey, it became imperative that I find one that was as effective as it was gentle on my tender skin. Enter Malin + Goetz. Their cult-fave deodorant is made with eucalyptus extract and citronellyl that keeps me smelling fresh as a daisy, and they employ cornstarch instead of baking soda to keep wetness at bay. You better believe I'm stocking up today." — Uribe
$15.40 at Amazon (originally $22)
Amazon
Aquasana countertop water filter system (56% off)
"I recently had the opportunity to speak with water quality and disaster relief experts and many of them turned me on to the importance of keeping a quality water filtering system at home and what I should look for when shopping for one. That being said, I don’t want to spend an arm and leg, nor do I want something so terribly complicated that I won’t be able to install it myself. This space-conscious countertop filter by Aquasana really does meet all of my requirements as well as the certification standards of the National Sanitation Foundation for drinking water treatment units. I love that it easily attaches to my current faucet, without the need for permanent fixtures, in order to deliver freshly filtered water right out of the tap. Its independently tested filtering system uses a combination of activated carbon, ion-exchange, catalytic carbon and mechanical filtration to remove up to 99% off 77 different contaminants like asbestos that could be tainting your water. Plus, it offers way more water filtering capacity than my in-fridge water pitcher that has to be refilled every time I use it." – Tessa Flores, Shopping writer
$56.35 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
Amazon
Amazon Basics 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase, queen (13% off)
"Before last month, I had never taken the claims about silk pillowcases impacting skin and hair health seriously. The dermatologists who spoke with HuffPost quickly changed my mind when they explained that the antimicrobial, hydrating and friction-free nature of silk can actually prevent premature aging of the skin, especially if you’re a side-sleeper like me. I officially parted ways with my old cotton cases when I recently purchased one of these 100% Mulberry silk ones, and on this Prime day, I’m happily buying two more. I love that they’re dual-sided and have a zip enclosure to keep your pillow inside even when you move around throughout the night. Additionally, they have a momme of 19, which is an above-average count according to The American Sleep Association’s recommendation." – Flores
Queen: $21.77 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
Amazon
Cosrx Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence (52% off)
"The adoration I have for Cosrx is unmatched, and I cannot believe that the cult-favorite beauty brand is on sale on Prime Day. If you’re new to the world of snail mucin as a skin care ingredient, it’s been favored in the Korean beauty world for many years. I will also say that, once you see how hydrated and healthy your skin looks after using it, you quickly get over the idea that you're essentially smearing snail slime on your face. Normally I have incredibly sensitive skin that’s plagued with uneven tone, inflammation and severe dryness. Regular use of Cosrx’s serum — which sold out really fast yesterday — has significantly improved the elasticity and texture of my skin while also providing a radiance to my complexion that gets me compliments on the regular. The brand’s all-in-one moisturizer offers similar benefits thanks to a blend of 92% ethically sourced snail secretion filtrate, hyaluronic acid and betaine." – Flores
$15.90 at Amazon (originally $25)
Amazon
Beetles 6-piece gel nail polish kit (34% off)
"Going to the nail salon used to be a regular occurrence for me until I found out how easy it was to get salon-quality nails at home with this popular gel nail polish kit that’s been blowing up all over TikTok. It's completely comprehensive and really does create a manicure that is chip-resistant, glossy and fairly simple to achieve once you get the hang of it. It comes with a UV curing lamp, six neutral-toned gel polish colors, manicure tools and all the top coats and base coats needed for a lasting wear." –– Flores
$26.59 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
Walmart
Rubbermaid food storage containers, 5-pack (30% off)
"A few things about me: I detest sorting through the random lot of food storage tops and bottoms trying to find a pair. I also hate trying to put away wet or messy foods and having the top not close on all corners and then leak in the fridge. I have found the answer to both of these problems is to buy a multi-pack of all the same size containers, which stack and play nicely together. Also the little leak-proof latches on the side make sure all your food is contained and not pouring all over your kitchen." — Griffin Wynne, Shopping writer
$24.44 at Walmart (originally $34.96)
Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation
"Historically, I've been pretty skeptical of wireless earbuds. However, in a recent deep clean of my apartment, I found an old off-brand drugstore pair that I won in a family present swap. I was feeling flirty and decided to try them out during a long day at the laundromat. Instantly, I was converted. I could so easily, hands-free speak on the phone with a friend as I loaded and unloaded the giant washer and didn't get any wired twists or pull out my headphone by mistake when moving about. The cheap pair works fine, but with Prime sales, I'm stepping it up and getting a pair of classic AirPods. Unlike the off-brand ones, AirPods use the same charger as my cellphone, meaning one less cord to loose, and they'll automatically connect with my phone and work computer, saving me time and the stress of screaming at the Bluetooth pairing. Also, real AirPods have up to a 24-hour battery life and are Siri-enabled." — Wynne
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $159)$89.99 at Walmart (originally $124)$99.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (40% off)
"I camp a lot and also live in Philadelphia, a city with a lot of rolling blackouts, and this little baby helps me through both. Whether I'm intentionally trying to be away from electricity or randomly have the power go out on me, my little Jackery is a rechargeable lithium battery power pack that can charge my phone and laptop. It has two AC plugs, a USB-C outlet, two USB-A outlets and a car port. You can charge it in the wall, in your car or with a solar panel that's sold separately. I bring it to cookouts and park hangs to keep the tunes going." — Wynne
$209.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
Amazon
Owlet baby monitor (25% off)
“I've needed to invest in a new baby monitor since our old, audio-only hand-me-down finally bit the dust. Owlet is running sales on their basic Cam 1 and investment Dream Duo 1 models, so I think it's time to pull the trigger. The Cam will stream a video feed of your sleeping child directly to your phone, and it will instantly notify you when any sound or motion is detected in their sleeping environment. This will definitely be a huge upgrade from the fuzzy, walkie-talkie quality feed that we're accustomed to.” — Emily Ruane, Shopping managing editor
Cam: $89 at Amazon (Originally $119)Dream Duo: $287 at Amazon (Originally $369)
Target
nuLOOM fringe area rug (53% off)
“I have been in a constant state of rug-shopping since moving into a new home, and the acquisition process has been slow because nice-looking rugs can be damn expensive. I've been scouting sales like a hawk, and I think I've found a legitimate gem in the form of this Turkish-made floor covering from affordable rug brand nuLOOM. I love that the pattern is busy, but the color palette still feels pretty natural and earthy. It’s synthetic, which I don't always love, but I won't mind putting it in the dining room or playroom where it will likely get very destroyed.” – Ruane
10' x 13': $229.70 at Target (originally $492)
Amazon
Manu Atelier boots (25% off)
“Speaking of expensive, what you might not know is that Amazon usually runs a sale on its Shopbop storefront on Prime Day — and while the footwear inventory isn't quite as affordable as those viral cloud slides, you can still score solid discounts on beautiful designer goods. For example: these perfect square-toed Chelsea boots that boast a gentle mom-friendly heel and a glossy black leather fabrication that will make all of my tired old pre-pandemic jeans and button-downs look really slick. They’re certainly not cheap at $400+, but that price is much lower than the original retail of $575, and I can definitely see myself wearing them daily for the rest of the season. Should I get these instead of that rug?” — Ruane
Women's size 8: $431.25 at Amazon (originally $575)
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
“This popular lip mask sold like hotcakes last time it was on sale, and I'd guess it might go quickly this time around. I slather it on at night to create a seal that prevents dry air from cracking my lips (it's basically like slugging, but for your lips), but I also use it in the daytime.” – Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
Amazon
Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine (51% off)
“I'm prone to wanting espresso machines that cost over $1,200, so I find it extremely hard not to pull the trigger on this for $245. This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.” – Aiken
$244.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
Amazon
Calphalon 11-piece pots and pans set (63% off)
“Pots and pans aren't really a fun item to spend a lot of money on, but they're an essential — which is why you should cash in on these big savings with this great deal. This nonstick set comes with everything you need to cook all of your meals, including fry pans, saucepans and a stockpot. It's metal utensil- and dishwasher-safe and the lids are made of durable tempered glass.” – Aiken
$179.99 at Amazon (originally $479.99)
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 5300 electric toothbrush (40% off)
"I hate going to the dentist, but every time I've gone since I started using an electric toothbrush, I've been cavity-free. It's been a decade since I purchased my last one, so it's time for an upgrade. According to Phillips Sonicare (and TikTok users), this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to five times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive." – Aiken
$59.95 at Amazon (originally $99.96)
