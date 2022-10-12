Rotato Express electric potato peeler (40% off)

"Oh, some of you might laugh at the idea of an automatic potato peeler, but this is the one absolutely game-changing tool you need for a large family Thanksgiving or other big potato-based meals. It has saved my family (OK, mostly my mom) hours and hours of peeling time and cajole-everyone-into-peeling time while making mashed potatoes; you just pop a spud onto the Rotato and it skins it for you with its little guarded-blade peeling arm, shooting a thin ribbon of peel out the side. It's got a sturdy-enough base, comes with two replacement blades, works with a list of other veggies and fruits and is less than $15 right now during the Amazon sale — a cheap little steal that's just in time for the holidays. We used to groan about helping peel huge bags of potatoes, but the Rotato is so fun to use that now we fight over who gets to man the machine, instead." — Janie Campbell, senior editor