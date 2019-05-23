Prince William Has The Sweetest French Nickname For Princess Charlotte

While Prince George fancies calling himself “Archie,” Princess Charlotte has two adorable monikers (that we know of), according to her parents.

Kate Middleton previously said that she calls her middle child by the nickname “Lottie,” but it seems Prince William has a different nickname for the 4 year old.

In a video clip of the young princess playing in a garden co-designed by her mother for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, William calls Charlotte “Mignonette.”

The French term, which is technically a type of plant and a type of sauce, comes from “mignon” and also means “small and sweet,” “dainty” and “delicate.”

We’d also add “spirited” to the descriptor, as Charlotte also refused to help her older brother during the outing, after her dad asked her to.

“No!” she said playfully, while skipping by George.

Charlotte has shown she has a playful personality at many royal events.

Whether it’s sticking her tongue out at photographers at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding:

ANDREW MILLIGAN via Getty Images Princess Charlotte arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Or telling press “you’re not coming!” at her brother Louis’s christening, Mignonette likely keeps her parents on their toes!

As does little Louis, who was seen walking for the first time in public while touring his mom’s garden. In the adorable photos, he trots around while holding a big stick.