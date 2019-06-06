MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow went back in time to explain why President Donald Trump’s attempt to make this year’s Fourth of July celebrations all about himself is probably not a great idea.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday noted the similarity of Trump’s planned “A Salute To America” festivities next month on the National Mall to former President Richard Nixon’s “Honor America Day” in 1970 ― which didn’t end well.

Maddow explained how Nixon’s attempt to rebrand the event in his favor, amid his controversial escalation of the Vietnam War, did not give him the “political boost” he’d anticipated and resulted in outbreaks of violence and arrests and reams of negative news coverage.

