Rachel Maddow Explains Why Mueller Report Is Like 'A Really Good Ragu'

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow offered up a tasty analogy about the Mueller report on Friday.

Maddow explained how special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, which was released in a redacted version Thursday and contained a number of damning revelations about the president, raised more questions the more it was analyzed.

“Turns out, even the redacted version of the Mueller report is like a really good ragu,” claimed the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“It’s just better the second day,” she said.

Maddow also likened it to how “sometimes Chinese takeout too, like it’s good when you get it, but after it’s sat overnight in the fridge chilling for a little while. Next day, tastier.”

“Maybe less overwhelming than when it first came off the stove,” she suggested. “You get more out of it on day two.”