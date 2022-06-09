Rebel Wilson Finds Love With A Woman She Calls Her 'Disney Princess'

Rebel Wilson has found love with a woman she refers to as her “Disney Princess.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star announced she is in a same-sex relationship on Thursday with an Instagram post featuring her and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old actor wrote.

Wilson alluded to her new relationship last month when speaking with People.com, but didn’t specify her partner’s gender, saying only that they met “through a friend” and “spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting.”

She added that it “was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Although Wilson hadn’t previously announced her new love was a woman, she said the big difference in the relationship compared to her past ones is that “it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

She explained further: “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Wilson’s last public relationship before Agruma was with Jacob Busch, a member of the family that founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company; they split in February.

Agruma owns a sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon based in Los Angeles, and, like Wilson, attended law school, according to InTouch Weekly.