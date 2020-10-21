A “heart broken” Reese Witherspoon announced Tuesday that her French bulldog Pepper died. The “Morning Show” actor praised the pup’s loyalty and wished her well in “dog heaven.”
“Pepper passed away yesterday,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram. “My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe.”
“Big Little Lies” castmate Laura Dern and “Legally Blonde” co-star Selma Blair were among celebrity pals sending their condolences.
“Peps” died from an “aggressive cancer,” Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, noted on her Instagram.
Pepper is featured prominently on Witherspoon’s Instagram along with dog housemates Hank and Lou.
Another family pet, Nash, died in 2019, People noted.
Witherspoon made happier headlines recently when a TikTok of her creating an apple cider cocktail went viral.
On the professional front, MGM on Tuesday officially announced a May 2022 release date for “Legally Blonde 3,” in which Witherspoon will reprise her Elle Woods character.
