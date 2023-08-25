RNC Chooses Houston For Its Mid-Summer 2028 Nominating Convention

MILWAUKEE ― Republicans on Friday officially chose Houston as the site of their 2028 presidential nominating convention.
The city, known for its hot and humid summers, beat out Miami, Dallas and Salt Lake City. The choice was finalized by a vote of the 168 members at its summer meeting in Milwaukee, where the party’s 2024 nominating convention will take place a year from now.
Houston last hosted a convention in 1992, when Republicans re-nominated President George H.W. Bush for a second term.
The Republican National Committee’s summer meeting was held behind closed doors ― a break from the party’s normal practice of allowing media coverage of at least the closing general session. Party officials did not explain the need for secrecy.
However, party chair Ronna McDaniel was mentioned earlier this month in the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump for conspiring to defraud the United States and three other charges as part of his scheme to remain in power despite losing his election. Some party members said the decision to make the meeting “closed press” may have been designed to shield members from questions about McDaniel’s and the RNC’s involvement in Trump’s unprecedented coup attempt.