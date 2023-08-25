RNC Chooses Houston For Its Mid-Summer 2028 Nominating Convention

The skyline of downtown Houston is seen during excessive heat warnings for Southeast Texas, July 16, 2023. GO NAKAMURA via Reuters

MILWAUKEE ― Republicans on Friday officially chose Houston as the site of their 2028 presidential nominating convention.

The city, known for its hot and humid summers, beat out Miami, Dallas and Salt Lake City. The choice was finalized by a vote of the 168 members at its summer meeting in Milwaukee, where the party’s 2024 nominating convention will take place a year from now.

Houston last hosted a convention in 1992, when Republicans re-nominated President George H.W. Bush for a second term.

The Republican National Committee’s summer meeting was held behind closed doors ― a break from the party’s normal practice of allowing media coverage of at least the closing general session. Party officials did not explain the need for secrecy.